High school, I PU classes to begin soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offline classes for Classes 8 and 9 and PU I are likely to begin soon, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar indicated here on Friday. A press release by the minister said principals of several colleges in rural and urban areas, at a meeting on Wednesday, said there is increasing pressure from parents to restart classes offline.

“Classes for the current academic year may start soon. I have already consulted the State Covid Advisory Committee and depending on its report, we will take a decision soon,” he said. Meanwhile, on Friday, colleges reopened for all students of undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering and diploma courses. Though attendance was voluntary, officials said the number of students was good, with around 30 per cent students on campus.

Earlier in December, the Karnataka government had allowed reopening of universities and colleges for only final year students. Medical colleges were also reopened. After the first staggered phase was a success, campuses were opened up for all students.

The State government has given separate SOPs for reopening of colleges and hostels. “Along with colleges, the State government also reopened student hostels, and ensured bus service for students. This will continue for PU colleges,” Kumar said. Colleges had to ensure that all classrooms, labs, staff rooms and other work areas were sanitised.

The temperature of all students and others was checked at the gates and anyone with symptoms was sent back. The government has also decided to conduct offline exams later this year, and colleges and universities have been informed. Resumption of classes would benefit the students. Schedules for offline examinations, however, have not been informed as yet.