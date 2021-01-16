Potholed road? Click pic, send to HC

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: Within two days of the setting up of a WhatsApp number to which citizens could send pictures of bad roads, over 200 people have responded, sending images of roads in poor condition.

The initiative was launched by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) and NGO Reap Benefit, along with many welfare associations, civic bodies, to collate data on road conditions and submit it to the Karnataka High Court.

On December 17, the high court ordered KSLSA and Bengaluru Urban District Legal Services Authority to create a panel of paralegals, resident volunteers and advocates to identify the present condition of roads. To implement it, KSLSA held a meeting during which many volunteers agreed to join hands and it was decided to roll out an app and a WhatsApp number to collect inputs.

“People have been sending information from across Bengaluru, but most of the bad roads are being reported from the city’s outskirts. Eight panels have been created, one in each zone (there are eight zones in BBMP limits). Each panel comprises volunteers, legal experts, advocates, NGOs and RWAs. The last date for people to send their responses is January 31 as the court hearing is on February 5. Whether the App and the number should continue to function and collect feedback from people, will be decided by the court,” one of the panel members said.

Panels will collate responses and compile them into a report. Most complaints pertain to potholes. However, citizens are also posting information about dug up or unasphalted roads. “This is the first time something like has been done. So far, only the WhatsApp number is being circulated. It has also been put up on the KSLSA website. In a couple of days, the web App - Solve Ninja - will also be launched. People can fill up forms and upload their grievances on to the app with photographs and location,” the panel member added.