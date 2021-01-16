Private school managements, parents disagree over fee, get into scuffle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at the office of the commissioner for public instruction on Nrupathunga Road on Friday when hundreds of parents argued with the management officials of private schools during a meeting.

“Keeping in mind parents of all schools and the managements, in rural areas, districts, taluks and cosmopolitan cities, we submitted a proposal seeking permission to pay 75% of the fee in schools which have below 500 students, 50% in schools which have 500-1,000 students, and only 25% in schools with over 1,000 children. But managements did not agree,” said Yogananda, president, Parents Association. They also demanded that be allowed to pay only the tuition fee in four slabs.

Officials present at the meeting said, “It started with chaos and ended in chaos.” Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “As many as 80 representatives of private school organisations such as KAMS, KUSMA, KUPSA and CBSC-ICSE schools and a lot of parents participated in the meeting which lasted about two and a half hours.”

He said that both parents and representatives of private school schools maintained that they were in dire straits due to the pandemic. Though the minister said that several private schools have consented to reduce this year’s fee, the parents association’s president said that some managements refused.

“They got into pushing us and arguing with us. We were patient through the meeting. But some of the people from school managements behaved very rudely. We expect the state government to intervene and get us justice,” said Yogananda. Kumar said that the Commissioner will submit a report, and an appropriate decision would taken based on that.