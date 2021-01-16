Snack attack

By Express News Service

Dry garam masala

Cloves - 2

Cinnamon stick - 1 inch

Small bay leaf - 1

Cumin seeds - 1 tsp

Black peppercorns - 8-10

Cafreal masala

Oil - 4 tbsp

Paneer (fried lightly) - 250 gm

Coriander with stem - 1/2 bunch

Green chillies - 12 to 15

Cloves of garlic - 8 to 10

Ginger - 1 inch

Tamarind water - 1/2 cup

Salt - to taste

Method

Dry roast the whole spices.

Cut paneer cubes and deep fry lightly to get it firm.

Add the cafreal masala ingredients in a mixer blender along with the roasted spice and blend to a smooth and thick paste.

In a frying pan, add oil and then add the cafreal paste. Cook till the oil separates from the masala and then add the paneer pieces. Cook for further 2-3 minutes until paneer is well coated with the masala. Correct seasoning if required.

Serve with potato wedges and slices of lemon.

- Sagar A Kataria, chef and owner, Agni Sagar

Savoury fish cake

Ingredients

For fish cake

Potato cube -300gm

Fresh fish of your choice - 300gm

Parsley -25gm

Egg beaten- 30gm

Oil- For frying

Salt- to taste

Black pepper

powder- to taste

For pepper sauce

Roasted red bell

pepper - 100gm

Butter - 20gm

Garlic-10gm

Salt - 3gm

Black pepper - 3gm

Lemon - half

Blend everything to fine puree and season using salt and pepper

Method

Boil and mash the potatoes until it is tender. Once it gets cooked, drain in colander and leave it to drain for few minutes. Mash potato using masher until it becomes smooth.

Wash the fish, dry it and cook it in oven.

Once it gets cooked, cool it down and flake the fish using fork.

Mix the fish, mashed potato, parsley and egg together.

Adjust seasoning using salt and black pepper powder.

Shape the mixture into patties and put it for chilling in fridge at least for 30 minutes.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan and pan fry the fish cake from both the sides until it becomes golden.

Serve it with roasted pepper sauce.

- Altamsh Patel,executive chef, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore

MUTTON NALLI PEPPER FRY

INGREDIENTS

Mutton nalli - 1kg

Sliced onion - 250 gm

Capsicum - 50 gm

Ginger garlic paste - 30 gm

Curry leaves - 10 gm

Green chilli - 20 gm

Crushed black pepper - 100 gm

Oil - 100 gm

Lemon juice - 2 TSP

Salt for taste

Coriander leaves for garnish

Method

In a kadhai, add oil, curry leaves, onion, ginger garlic paste, mutton nalli and salt as per requirement and saute until cooked

Once cooked, add capsicum and crushed black pepper

Finish it off with fresh lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves

- Nagaraj Gowda, chef, The Big Barbeque

Prawn gyoza

Ingredients

For Gyoza

Prawn - 400 gms, peeled, deveined and chopped

Spring onions - 2 finely chopped

Ginger - 1 inch piece, peeled and nicely grated

Chopped coriander - 2 Tbsp

Mirin- 20 ml

Salt - To taste

White pepper powder - To taste

Sugar - To taste

Kikkomon soya - 2 Tbsp

Gyoza wrappers - 30 pcs

Vegetable oil - 2 tbsp

For dipping sauce

Light soya sauce - 5 Tbsp

Mirin - 1 Tbsp

Sake - 1 tbsp

Sesame oil - 1 tsp

Chilli flakes- To taste

Method

For the filling, mix all the ingredients together.

Lay the wrappers on a clean wooden surface. Place a teaspoon of the mixture onto each wrapper. Brush a little water on the edges of the wrappers and then fold the wrappers into halves. Press the edges firmly to seal the gyozas.

Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over simmer to medium heat and start placing the gyozas into the frying pan with bottom side down. Fry it until crisp and golden brown.

Add approx. 150 ml of water into the frying pan and cover with a lid. Allow the gyozas to cook through steam at least for 3-4 minutes. Ensure the water has completely evaporated at this time

Take out and serve with the dipping sauce.

- Subhankar Dhar, chef and owner, Pot’O’Noodles

Chhonke matar aur aloo ki tikki

Ingredients

Green peas - 600 gm

Desi ghee - 2 tbsp

Ginger chopped - 1 tsp

Green chillies - ½ tsp

Cumin powder - 1 tsp

Yellow chilli powder - ½ tsp

Chat masala - ½ tsp

Roasted besan - 2 tbsp

Boiled potato - 150 gm

Coriander chopped - 1 tsp

Salt - As required

Processed cheese - 200 gm

Method

Boil green peas and potato, once it gets cold mash green peas and potato together, add fine chopped ginger, fine chopped green chilies, cumin powder, yellow chilli powder, chat masala and salt

For binding, add roasted besan, shape it into rounds as required and make a small hole in the middle, then stuff grated cheese inside and shape it as required

In a hot pan add ghee and shallow fry the tikki and serve hot. Sprinkle some chat masala on top and garnish with fresh coriander spring

- Kumaran Jayapal, chef, Badmaash Lounge

No bread watermelon toast

Ingredients

Watermelon block

For quinoa tabbouleh

Boiled quinoa

Salt

Chopped parsley

Lemon juice

Chopped de-seeded tomato

Olive oil

Chopped cocktail onions

For sour cream

Yoghurt - 200gm

Cream - 200gm

Lemon juice -5ml

Salt to taste

Method

Take a bowl and mix all ingredients for quinoa tabbouleh. Take another bowl and mix all the ingredients for sour cream and keep them aside.

Place watermelon in a plate and spread a dollop sour cream.

Arrange quinoa tabbouleh on the sour cream. Put a spoon of sour cream on top, garnish with black olive slices and arugula/ rocket leaves.

- Tarun Sibal, chef, Street Storyss