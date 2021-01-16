Snack attack

BENGALURU : INGREDIENT
Dry garam masala
Cloves - 2
Cinnamon stick - 1 inch
Small bay leaf - 1
Cumin seeds - 1 tsp
Black peppercorns - 8-10
Cafreal masala
Oil - 4 tbsp
Paneer (fried lightly) - 250 gm
Coriander with stem - 1/2 bunch
Green chillies - 12 to 15
Cloves of garlic - 8 to 10
Ginger - 1 inch
Tamarind water - 1/2 cup
Salt - to taste
Method
Dry roast the whole spices.
Cut paneer cubes and deep fry lightly to get it firm.
Add the cafreal masala ingredients in a mixer blender along with the roasted spice and blend to a smooth and thick paste.
In a frying pan, add oil and then add the cafreal paste. Cook till the oil separates from the masala and then add the paneer pieces. Cook for further 2-3 minutes until paneer is well coated with the masala. Correct seasoning if required.
Serve with potato wedges and slices of lemon.
- Sagar A Kataria, chef and owner, Agni Sagar
Savoury fish cake
Ingredients
For fish cake
Potato cube -300gm
Fresh fish of your choice - 300gm
Parsley -25gm
Egg beaten- 30gm
Oil- For frying
Salt- to taste
Black pepper
powder- to taste
For pepper sauce
Roasted red bell
pepper - 100gm
Butter - 20gm
Garlic-10gm
Salt - 3gm
Black pepper - 3gm
Lemon - half
Blend everything to fine puree and season using salt and pepper
Method
Boil and mash the potatoes until it is tender. Once it gets cooked, drain in colander and leave it to drain for few minutes. Mash potato using masher until it becomes smooth.
Wash the fish, dry it and cook it in oven.
Once it gets cooked, cool it down and flake the fish using fork.
Mix the fish, mashed potato, parsley and egg together.
Adjust seasoning using salt and black pepper powder.
Shape the mixture into patties and put it for chilling in fridge at least for 30 minutes.
Heat a little oil in a frying pan and pan fry the fish cake from both the sides until it becomes golden.
Serve it with roasted pepper sauce.
- Altamsh Patel,executive chef, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore
MUTTON NALLI PEPPER FRY
INGREDIENTS
Mutton nalli - 1kg
Sliced onion - 250 gm
Capsicum - 50 gm
Ginger garlic paste - 30 gm
Curry leaves - 10 gm
Green chilli - 20 gm
Crushed black pepper - 100 gm
Oil - 100 gm
Lemon juice - 2 TSP
Salt for taste
Coriander leaves for garnish
Method
In a kadhai, add oil, curry leaves, onion, ginger garlic paste, mutton nalli and salt as per requirement and saute until cooked
Once cooked, add capsicum and crushed black pepper
Finish it off with fresh lemon juice and garnish with coriander leaves
- Nagaraj Gowda, chef, The Big Barbeque
Prawn gyoza
Ingredients
For Gyoza
Prawn - 400 gms, peeled, deveined and chopped
Spring onions - 2 finely chopped
Ginger - 1 inch piece, peeled and nicely grated
Chopped coriander - 2 Tbsp
Mirin- 20 ml
Salt - To taste
White pepper powder - To taste
Sugar - To taste
Kikkomon soya - 2 Tbsp
Gyoza wrappers - 30 pcs
Vegetable oil - 2 tbsp
For dipping sauce
Light soya sauce - 5 Tbsp
Mirin - 1 Tbsp
Sake - 1 tbsp
Sesame oil - 1 tsp
Chilli flakes- To taste
Method
For the filling, mix all the ingredients together.
Lay the wrappers on a clean wooden surface. Place a teaspoon of the mixture onto each wrapper. Brush a little water on the edges of the wrappers and then fold the wrappers into halves. Press the edges firmly to seal the gyozas.
Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over simmer to medium heat and start placing the gyozas into the frying pan with bottom side down. Fry it until crisp and golden brown.
Add approx. 150 ml of water into the frying pan and cover with a lid. Allow the gyozas to cook through steam at least for 3-4 minutes. Ensure the water has completely evaporated at this time
Take out and serve with the dipping sauce.
- Subhankar Dhar, chef and owner, Pot’O’Noodles
Chhonke matar aur aloo ki tikki
Ingredients
Green peas - 600 gm
Desi ghee - 2 tbsp
Ginger chopped - 1 tsp
Green chillies - ½ tsp
Cumin powder - 1 tsp
Yellow chilli powder - ½ tsp
Chat masala - ½ tsp
Roasted besan - 2 tbsp
Boiled potato - 150 gm
Coriander chopped - 1 tsp
Salt - As required
Processed cheese - 200 gm
Method
Boil green peas and potato, once it gets cold mash green peas and potato together, add fine chopped ginger, fine chopped green chilies, cumin powder, yellow chilli powder, chat masala and salt
For binding, add roasted besan, shape it into rounds as required and make a small hole in the middle, then stuff grated cheese inside and shape it as required
In a hot pan add ghee and shallow fry the tikki and serve hot. Sprinkle some chat masala on top and garnish with fresh coriander spring
- Kumaran Jayapal, chef, Badmaash Lounge
No bread watermelon toast
Ingredients
Watermelon block
For quinoa tabbouleh
Boiled quinoa
Salt
Chopped parsley
Lemon juice
Chopped de-seeded tomato
Olive oil
Chopped cocktail onions
For sour cream
Yoghurt - 200gm
Cream - 200gm
Lemon juice -5ml
Salt to taste
Method
Take a bowl and mix all ingredients for quinoa tabbouleh. Take another bowl and mix all the ingredients for sour cream and keep them aside.
Place watermelon in a plate and spread a dollop sour cream.
Arrange quinoa tabbouleh on the sour cream. Put a spoon of sour cream on top, garnish with black olive slices and arugula/ rocket leaves.
- Tarun Sibal, chef, Street Storyss