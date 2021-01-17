STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS meet to discuss party restructuring

“We plan to restructure the parent body of the party, and also student, women’s, labour, youth and other wings.

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS may be down, but is definitely not out. At the Core Committee meeting on Monday, 35 top leaders of the party will put their heads together to decide the future of the party.
Party national president H D Deve Gowda, former CM H D Kumaraswamy, deputy party leader in Assembly Bandeppa Kashempur, party state president H K Kumaraswamy, former MLA and spokesman Y S V Datta, MLC Basavraj Horatti, and a number of MLAs, MLCs and leaders will take part in the meeting.  H D Kumaraswamy said, “We plan to restructure the parent body of the party, and also student, women’s, labour, youth and other wings.

We are seeking to weed out indifferent workers and other functionaries from structural positions of the party.’’ After the party’s fair performance in its strongholds in Gram Panchayat elections, it will focus on the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections. H K Kumaraswamy said, “This meeting is important to put together the core committee. We will restructure the district and state units. I will tour the entire state sometime after February 5 after the session ends.” 

The party  is seeking to reorganise itself in time for the 2023 Assembly elections where it seeks to play a key role, considering that it lost over 30 seats by a margin of less than 2,000 votes. The meeting may discuss G T Devegowda and other leaders, who have turned rebel. H D Kumaraswamy said, “We are seeking to bring some changes in the bylaws, for which we need the Election Commission permission. We will discuss that issue too.”

Political analyst B S Murthy said, “A major cause of worry for the JDS is the erosion of support of minorities. H D Kumaraswamy’s friendly overtures to B S Yediyurappa before the panchayat elections and Gowda’s intervention to remind them that they are a secular party will be remembered. BJP is now loaded with Vokkaliga leaders from the Old Mysore region and this should worry JDS as Vokkaligas are their core constituents. In the long run, BJP is eyeing JDS voters. Sensing this, Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy are trying to bring the party together. With their inability to attract cadres and voters in North Karnataka, they are holding on to their traditional support base.’’

JDS
