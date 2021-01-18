Two held for conning car rental firm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested two men who had allegedly cheated a car rental firm by hiring cars and selling them to others. The police have recovered 27 cars from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Mohan and Girish Gowda. Police said the manager of a car rental firm had lodged a complaint with Byappanahalli police on December 30 against the duo. “In July 2020, Girish Gowda and Mohan visited our office and had taken a car on rent.

On several occasions, they had taken 20 cars on rent. However, they did not return them and we learnt that the duo had sold the vehicles to others,” he said in the complaint. The case was transferred to the CCB and the sleuths, who gathered information about the accused, nabbed Mohan and Gowda.

“Based on their information, 27 cars have been recovered. Besides, cash and gold jewels, other articles have also been recovered from the accused,” the police added.