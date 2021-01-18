Classic touch in Latha Puttanna's designs

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trends might go out of style but classics are always in. Latha Puttanna’s designs fall in the second category. Puttanna has released Hosatana, meaning reinvent or re-discover in Kannada. Going by the name of the collection, she is revisiting some of her classic sari collections like Apsara and Jaji, and is presenting the latest collection with a new twist.

Designs from the

new collection

It includes silk lehengas, salwars and anarkalis. “Designs on old silk fabrics never go out of fashion. That is why we are always in awe of our mother’s and grandmother’s sarees. In Hosatana, I tried to revisit those fabrics to create something simple yet stylish,” she says, adding that her collections – Apsara and Jaji – are almost 20 years old. “Indian handlooms, especially silk, can be interpreted in many ways,” she adds.

Puttanna has also launched her collection of scarves or dupattas called Musuku, which means ‘veil’ in Kannada. “Masks and scarves have become key. So why not come up with something around that,” laughs Puttanna, adding that she understands the practicality of the situation. “Many might not want to spend money on a whole set of clothes, since there are not many occasions to wear them to. A scarf or dupatta can change the whole look,” she says.

Speaking about what the inspiration behind the idea of this collection was, she says it’s the learning during the pandemic. “If there is something that I learnt during these difficult times, it’s the idea about living minimally. One should always help others when needed. This collection provided work and livelihood for our team members. For me, there is no better achievement than this,” says Puttanna.