STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Classic touch in Latha Puttanna's designs

Known for giving tradition a twist is designer Latha Puttanna, who tells CE about her new collection, Hosatana, which includes langhas, salwars and anarkalis

Published: 18th January 2021 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trends might go out of style but classics are always in. Latha Puttanna’s designs fall in the second category. Puttanna has released Hosatana, meaning reinvent or re-discover in Kannada. Going by the name of the collection, she is revisiting some of her classic sari collections like Apsara and Jaji, and is presenting the latest collection with a new twist.

Designs from the
new collection

It includes silk lehengas, salwars and anarkalis. “Designs on old silk fabrics never go out of fashion. That is why we are always in awe of our mother’s and grandmother’s sarees. In Hosatana, I tried to revisit those fabrics to create something simple yet stylish,” she says, adding that her collections – Apsara and Jaji – are almost 20 years old. “Indian handlooms, especially silk, can be interpreted in many ways,” she adds. 

Puttanna has also launched her collection of scarves or dupattas called Musuku, which means ‘veil’ in Kannada. “Masks and scarves have become key. So why not come up with something around that,” laughs Puttanna, adding that she understands the practicality of the situation. “Many might not want to spend money on a whole set of clothes, since there are not many occasions to wear them to. A scarf or dupatta can change the whole look,” she says. 

Speaking about what the inspiration behind the idea of this collection was, she says it’s the learning during the pandemic. “If there is something that I learnt during these difficult times, it’s the idea about living minimally. One should always help others when needed. This collection provided work and livelihood for our team members. For me, there is no better achievement than this,” says Puttanna.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Latha Puttanna
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp