Day 2 ends in Karnataka with fewer COVID-19 vaccine jab takers

BENGALURU : Day 2 of the vaccination drive on Sunday too saw a poor turnout of healthcare workers, with only 58% getting vaccinated. And the Co-WIN portal again faced glitches. Bengaluru Urban had 63 session sites planned for the vaccination in five places which included both private and government sectors. While 41 sites were identified in Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, 14 sites in Baptist Hospital, 7 sites in St Philomena’s Hospital and 1 site was identified in Cox Town Government Maternity Hospital.

The Outpatient Departments in the hospitals were turned into session sites. Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K had visited Manipal Hospitals and was happy with the arrangements made. It had an atmosphere of an election as the index finger of the healthcare workers was inked after they got vaccinated. There was even a photo booth where those vaccinated could pose for pictures.

At Manipal Hospitals, while the target was to vaccinate 4,055 beneficiaries, only 2,704 turned up. DR Manish Rai, Hospital Director, said, “The reason is because some are on long leave while a few pregnant and lactating mothers are advised against getting vaccinated. We intend to cover most of them in the second drive planned shortly.”

According to BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad, the main reasons for people not turning up were because some were still in the ‘wait and watch’ mode, some were travelling or out of station, others were on leave following extended weekend after Sankranthi, and many had fever or other health ailments. Another reason was some mobile numbers were wrong and the healthcare workers could not be intimated in advance, he said.

However, he said, that the overall perception was very good as no major reactions or side effects were observed. At Baptist Hospital, healthcare workers ranging from 19 years to 66 years got the jab though many skipped it. “There are still apprehensions among the healthcare workers about the vaccination. However, those vaccinated are talking to other workers about their experience to boost their morale,” said a senior doctor at the hospital.

Nursing students got vaccinated on Sunday and Anty Anthoni was the first one. They were given the jab at St Philomena’s Hospital. On Sunday, the Co-WIN portal did not work and the hospitals had to manually add the details of the healthcare workers. “There has been a problem with the Co-WIN portal. We are sorting that out and are expecting the portal to work fine from Monday onwards,” said Minister Sudhakar.

He requested those who have taken the jab to come back on the 28th day to take the second dose of vaccination. “Everyone who has got vaccinated should still follow all the Covid norms like wearing a mask, social distancing and hand hygiene. This apart, experts have stated that after vaccination, one needs to avoid alcohol in the 28-day period,” said Sudhakar. He said that awareness will be carried out. “Senior doctors who have got vaccinated will be asked to put up videos to create awareness,” he added.

‘Should not let our guard down post shot’

Everyone has worked tirelessly to bring the Covid situation under control, said Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals on Sunday. “About 4,000 people have been identified to be vaccinated. However, one should not let their guard down after getting vaccinated. Wearing a mask, using sanitiser and maintaining all Covid norms will effectively stop the spread of the virus,” Dr Ballal, who himself got vaccinated on Saturday, said. “I am glad that I was offered the vaccine. We should be thankful to all the ministers, pharma companies, and scientists for coming up with the vaccines. It is well-tested and all healthcare workers must take the jab.”