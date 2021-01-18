Nearly 1.4 kg gold seized at Bengaluru airport from intl flyers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 1.38 kilograms of gold valued at over Rs 70 lakh has been seized by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department of the Kempegowda International Airport from passengers from Gulf countries in three separate incidents. The gold was concealed by them in a nickel coated chain, inside inner wear as well as in a waist band.

According to customs officials, the most recent incident occurred on January 17 (Sunday) when a male passenger from Kuwait had reached KIA by an Indigo flight (6E 8751). "Based on passenger profiling, we

scanned the nickel chain of the passenger, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. We found that nickel had been coated over the gold chain and on melting it, we found it to be pure gold weighing 105.02 grams. It is valued at Rs 5,32,976," an official said.

The second incident occurred on January 15 and involved a passenger coming from a Fly Dubai flight (FZ 4007) from Dubai. "The male passenger, a native of Thane in Maharashtra, had melted gold in paste

form and put it in a plastic cover. It was stitched behind the brand name of his inner wear," he said.

The final incident, which took place on January 14 was the biggest seizure of the three incidents. "A woman passenger on board a Fly Dubai flight (FZ 4007) from Dubai was frisked following her suspicious

behaviour. She had concealed gold in paste form in her waistband. It weighed 1 kg and 114 grams. It has a market value of Rs 56,61,445," another customs official said.