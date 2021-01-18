STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Nearly 1.4 kg gold seized at Bengaluru airport from intl flyers

The most recent incident occurred on January 17 (Sunday) when a male passenger from Kuwait had reached KIA by an Indigo flight (6E 8751).

Published: 18th January 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Nickel coated gold chain seized from a passenger from Kuwaiton Sunday night at Bengaluru airport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 1.38 kilograms of gold valued at over Rs 70 lakh has been seized by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department of the Kempegowda International Airport from passengers from Gulf countries in three separate incidents. The gold was concealed by them in a nickel coated chain, inside inner wear as well as in a waist band.

According to customs officials, the most recent incident occurred on January 17 (Sunday) when a male passenger from Kuwait had reached KIA by an Indigo flight (6E 8751). "Based on passenger profiling, we
scanned the nickel chain of the passenger, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. We found that nickel had been coated over the gold chain and on melting it, we found it to be pure gold weighing 105.02 grams. It is valued at Rs 5,32,976," an official said.

The second incident occurred on January 15 and involved a passenger coming from a Fly Dubai flight (FZ 4007) from Dubai. "The male passenger, a native of Thane in Maharashtra, had melted gold in paste
form and put it in a plastic cover. It was stitched behind the brand name of his inner wear," he said.

The final incident, which took place on January 14 was the biggest seizure of the three incidents. "A woman passenger on board a Fly Dubai flight (FZ 4007) from Dubai was frisked following her suspicious
behaviour. She had concealed gold in paste form in her waistband. It weighed 1 kg and 114 grams. It has a market value of Rs 56,61,445," another customs official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru airport
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)
UP health worker dies day after receiving COVID vaccine shot, officials say due to cardiac arrest
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp