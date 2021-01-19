STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Lead’ by creativity

This upcoming workshop uses the pencil as a canvas as participants learn how to carve works of art into graphite 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pencil is usually the first tool artists pick up to make their masterpiece. But at this workshop, the humble pencil assumes a more important role as it doubles as the canvas one has to work on. Praveenaa S, an independent artist, has collaborated with city-based social space, Dialogues, for an online workshop where participants can learn the art of pencil carving or as Praveenaa calls it, “sculpting but on a smaller scale.” 

At the two-day workshop, participants will be introduced to miniature pencil sculpting, gain an understanding of the tools behind the art, while also learning how to carve each alphabet onto a pencil. “Pencil carving is a delicate and time consuming art form but once you understand the technique behind how to write the alphabets, it will become easy and interesting,” says Praveenaa, adding that the workshop will also cover the techniques needed to create other pieces of art.

“Teaching this art form online is going to be a challenge, so I have decided to break the workshop into two sessions. On the first day, they will learn how to write the alphabets and practice it on chalk; on the next day, they will learn how to handle pencil as a medium. Pencil carvings make for good gifts too and once you learn the artform, the possibilities are endless,” adds the Chennai-based teacher.

The 22-year-old started doing pencil carvings two-and-a-half years ago and has, so far, created 200-250 works, including Tamil and English capital and cursive letters. “I also did few sculptures. One of my best work is the sculpture of a fetus along with ‘amma’ carved in Tamil. And my longest carving is ‘sanjeevi_nagabooshanam’, which is 22 letters on a single pencil!” she says. 

While the 3D nature of this art form might intimidate some, Praveenaa is quick to reassure that different doesn’t necessarily mean difficult. “If practiced regularly, any artform will be easy.  Skills are to be developed only by practice.” The workshop will take place on Jan. 30 and 31 at 11am. For tickets, check dialogues.space

Comments

