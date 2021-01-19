Mother’s recipe 

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be it heirloom dishes or new-age recipes, this cookbook, penned by Badrunissa Irfan –  mother of Uzma Irfan, director, Prestige Group – dishes out something for everyone

Published: 19th January 2021 06:30 AM

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever wondered what makes the food coming from your grandmother’s or mother’s kitchen yummier than even the best chef in the world? 
There’s something comforting in these dishes prepared by seasoned hands sans any sort of measurement. The recipes in Duniya-e-Ziyafat, a cookbook by Badrunissa Irfan, mother of Uzma Irfan, director, Prestige Group, dishes out some recipes that are sure to give you hunger pangs. The book was launched on Saturday at Sublime Art Galleria.

In the 184-page book, Irfan spills the secrets to some mouth watering dishes like Nalli Ka Salan, Herby Chicken among a host of others. According to Irfan, minimum spices and processes are secrets behind the taste. “The recipes that are shared in the book are simple which even beginners can follow. I always try to keep my recipes minimal so that the flavours are enhanced. With extra garam masala and red chilli powder, you tend to miss out on the delicateness of the dishes,” says Irfan, adding that the other best kept secret is a clean kitchen. “I see many people who make a mayhem in the kitchen even if they just chop a cucumber. A clean kitchen provides clarity of mind,” she adds. 

The book is a compilation of recipes that Irfan had written for her daughter, Uzma, when she was in London. “In uni, there’s not enough time to prepare an elaborate meal, so you need quick ones, which also give you a taste of home,” says 62-year-old Irfan, adding that she hopes the book helps people churn out some delicious recipes even during a busy schedule. 

Although there is no doubt that her meat dishes steal the show, her vegetarian dishes also have an equal number of takers. With options like Stir Fried Tofu, Herb Roasted Potato and more, the book has something for everyone.  “It’s mandatory to have a veggie dish in every meal that is cooked. My husband, Irfan Razack, is man of simple taste, he enjoys any vegetarian dish,” she says, adding that there are enough dessert options too. 

Family ties remain strong in this book since it also contains some recipes Irfan had learnt from her mother. “I started cooking at the age of six. Coming from a joint family, it used to be such nice way to bond,” recalls Irfan, who went on to also learn how to make pickles from her grandmother. Besides some heirloom recipes, Irfan’s cookbook also contains newer recipes which she discovered over time. 
The book can be pre-ordered on sublime.in

