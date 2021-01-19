STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Notice to Karnataka on appointment of advisors to CM

The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to the State Government on a PIL questioning the appointment of advisors/political secretaries to the Chief Minister.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued notice to the State Government on a PIL questioning the appointment of advisors/political secretaries to the Chief Minister. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum issued notice after hearing the petition filed by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya, represented by its founder president S R Hiremath. 

The petitioner has challenged the appointment of Mahadev Prakash, Mohan A Limbikai, GS Sunil, Shankargowda I Patil, MP Renukacharya, Belur Sudarshan, MB Maramkal and Lakshminarayana. It may be noted that some of them have resigned from their post. 

The petitioner contended that a post equivalent to a Constitutional office cannot be created under an executive order, under Article 162 of the Constitution of India. This is exactly what is done in the appointment of the advisors/political secretaries. The government has virtually created parallel hybrid Constitutional functionalities just to please loyalists. These posts are aimless and meaningless, the petitioner claimed. 

It was also contended in the plea that the ruling party could not accommodate its followers who helped it form the government either on its own or by toppling the existing one. Hence, an ingenious methodology was devised to accommodate these loyalists and lobbyists in the government by providing the status of a cabinet minister. This has been achieved by creating several “advisor” posts with cabinet ministerial rank. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp