Send engineers to parent depts, CM instructs BDA

Says review meeting to be held with officials once in two months as part of Mission 2022

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Speaking at a press conference here, Sandeep Kumar said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (in pic) would inaugurate the convention at Mysuru (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed officials of the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to release additional engineers and lawyers who work with them, either on deputation or on contract. This move is said to streamline financial implication. The Chief Minister also directed BDA officials to take action against agents. 

In a review meeting, the CM said there are 24 additional engineers working with BDA on deputation. He directed officials to review and send them back to their parent departments. Similarly, there are 196 lawyers working in the BDA, and Yediyurappa directed that they also be reviewed, and those not working for any case, be released from the panel with immediate effect.

“Bengaluru is among the top cities of the world. The state government is committed to provide all facilities on par with global standards,” he added. The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given suggestions for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru.  “We have announced our ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’... this review meeting is a part of that,’’ he said.

On farmers’ land, the CM said that he has directed officials to give residential sites to those farmers who offered their lands for residential layouts. He added that the sites will be given to them at their chosen locations. On the peripheral ring road, the CM said they have a plan to develop it at an estimated cost of Rs 21,091 crore with private partnership. The same has been approved, and will be done in the scheduled time. He also said that a review meeting will be held with BDA officials once in two months.

