STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

S&T dept seeks approval from Centre for tech clusters

Now, the department is trying to establish technology clusters for startups that are too big for an incubator and too small for industrial parks.

Published: 19th January 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “What we exhibited in science and technology during the Covid pandemic is the tip of the iceberg. We need to collectively come together and blur boundaries between the public and private, universities and research institutes  and create a strong foundation even in tier three cities,” said Renu Swarup, secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Delivering the M J Thirumalachar and M J Narasimhan Endowment Lecture, hosted by the IISc on New and Emerging Technologies: Key Drivers of Bioeconomy Growth, she said the Department of Science and Technology has so far been responsible in empowering startups and small industries to take technologies from labs to markets. “More than 750 of our active startups have been valued at more than Rs 3,500 crore,” she added.

Now, the department is trying to establish technology clusters for startups that are too big for an incubator and too small for industrial parks. “We are trying to get necessary approvals from the government,” she said.India was self-reliant in 90 days with 200 Covid-19 diagnostic kits approved by ICMR. Of them, 100 were indigenously developed. The largest manufacturing hub setup in Visakhapatnam completed 100 lakh kits on January 5, she said.

The speed at which Covid vaccines moved was also interesting. A wonderful ecosystem was created, clinical trial sites were setup to facilitate vaccine development, academia and industry collaboration was evident and global partnerships were established for Covid accelerators, she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp