Talk of the times

This session on health and wellness, featuring tennis ace Mahesh Bhupathi, will explore topics like fitness, vegetarianism and more

Published: 19th January 2021 06:26 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and wellness have taken precedence in the last one year with the pandemic. Which is why Just Speak, a talk session, will focus on overall health in its sixth edition. With the overarching theme of health and wellness, speakers including tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi and founder of Soukya, Dr Isaac Mathai, will address the virtual gathering.

“This is a platform I created during Covid times. Over the editions, we have addressed many social issues – marriage, mental wellness and media as a life-changer, money management, etc,” says Kalaimamani Vasantha Vaikunth, founder of Just Speak. While many of these issues are casually discussed on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, Vaikunth felt the need for a forum that could give rise to an open discussion. 

Having known Bhupathi from his days in the Gulf, where she also resided until five years ago when she moved to Bengaluru, she has requested the tennis ace to share his fitness mantras. In addition, Suja Mathai, who holds a doctorate in nutrition, and sports scientist Somya Rout will speak in a 7-10 minute window.

“We’ve kept it crisp, catering to anyone who is interested in this area,” she  says, adding that a talk by Siddharth VR will explore vegetarianism and the issue of lack of protein. “These issues are chosen based on what is happening around us and will interest a wide range of people,” says Vaikunth. 

While Zoom, the platform on which this will be organised, allows a couple of hundred participants, she feels that the in-person connect is missing to an extent. “It does allow for questions to be asked but somehow interactions are limited,” she says. The event will be streamed live on Jan. 23, at 5 pm on the Facebook page of Just Speak

