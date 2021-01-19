To get shot or not, that is the dilemma

Utthara Kumari B By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When news came that William Shakespeare, not the bard of course, was the second person in the UK to take the Covid-19 jab, there were memes, puns and jokes. Like The Taming of the Flu, All’s well that ends well. I wouldn’t want to be the first or second or even the 100th. Not looking for that kind of distinction. I am neither the bard nor share his name. That is why, if you see, what I mean.

There is so much written, discussed and debated about the merits and demerits of various vaccines, some of which are in the third phase of trials. Yes, even these shots which are supposed to tame the virus are causing us sleepless nights and days, just like the coronavirus did and is doing. And both the virus and the vaccines are novel to us. And, as usual, we are polarised – in support of vaccines and against!

No one knows which vaccine is good, which will have side, after, before effects and all that. Everyone, who is everyone, these days, is talking only about the vaccines, this jab and that jab, by this company and that company.

While the learned minds assure us that it is ok to have a shot at it in restricted emergency situations, whatever that means, we all are still apprehensive. Some bravehearts have rolled up their sleeves and are all set to take the vaccine. But what bothers me is that while we are told that it is for ‘restricted, emergency use’, I don’t see any restriction or emergency, since everyone is going to be covered.

It is not mandatory, but voluntary, we are told. While there is the videshi Covishield, we have the desi and Atma Nirbhar Covaxin, Again, we are told, there is no choice. In Karnataka, both vaccines are landing, some have landed. And even the first phase has started.

Where do we go from here? My friend is in two minds (not because we have two vaccines!) on taking the shot. We are back to the Shakespearean (the bard this time, and not his namesake who got inoculated) dilemma of to take or not to take. I told her solemnly it is up to us to decide which risk is greater – getting Covid-19 or taking the shot and suffering the side and after effects. Experts say most vaccines have side effects and there is no need to be afraid. After a year of virus fear, we continue to be apprehensive though life seems to be seemingly normal.

Again, we are told the recovery rate after contracting the virus is an impressive 90 per cent. So, then do we contract the virus and then recover and be part of the 90 per cent or more, or get inoculated and stop the virus. Yes, discussions and debates are still continuing at home. Perhaps, it will continue till V-Day (not Valentine’s Day!).

There is a forward where a wise doctor says ‘reassuringly’ that even the humble paracetamol has dangerous side effects, including irreversible kidney failure. Yet, doctors prescribe it ... the forward says and asks us to wake up to the fact that no medicine is 100 per cent safe.I agree. But there is a real dangerous side effect – a selfie while getting vaccinated!