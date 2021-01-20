STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Check for begging rackets, says HC judge

He was speaking during a workshop on ‘Prevention of Child Beggary and Child Hawking’ in the city on Tuesday.

Published: 20th January 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government should ensure that the children who have dropped out of schools and are working at bus stands, markets and are even begging, get proper education, said Karnataka High Court Judge Justice  V Srishananda.

He was speaking during a workshop on ‘Prevention of Child Beggary and Child Hawking’ in the city on Tuesday. The day-long workshop was organised by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Karnataka Police and the Department of Social Welfare and Women and Child Welfare Department.

“Many women are seen on the roads, begging with children. The government needs to find out the reason behind this after conducting a proper survey. They have to find out whether there is a lack of facilities,” Justice Srishananda said, adding that proper rules should be framed to prevent children from begging and selling things.

BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad, who presided over the event, directed officials to undertake a survey to check if there was a begging racket operating in Karnataka like in other states. He said there was a need to identify the sensitivity as to why these people are begging, and only when the exact reason is found, begging can be controlled. 

Recollecting his days of working as a district commissioner in Murshidabad in West Bengal, Prasad said he had got a call from the Saudi Arabia consulate, stating that they detained around 70-80 children who were involved in begging. After investigation, it was found that the children were married off and were trafficked to Arabs and were pushed into begging and other illegal affairs. Further probe revealed the children who were trafficked from India were mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he added. 

The commissioner said that such a racket could be operating in Bengaluru also and there is a mafia involved which needs to be stopped.  He added that BBMP and BMTC will soon launch mobile buses and teach slum students. By doing this, the children who are out of the education system will be brought back to the mainstream. Teams have been formed to identify beggars, Prasad said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
begging rackets
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp