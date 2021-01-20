Days before release from jail, Sasikala admitted to Bengaluru hospital with chest congestion

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: VK Sasikala, the jailed associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha, was admitted to the Bowring Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after she developed fever and chest congestion, sources privy to the information told The New Indian Express.

“She had fever and complained of chest congestion. On medical advice of the prison doctors, she was taken to the Bowring Hospital with police escorts in the afternoon. She was admitted to the casualty section of the government hospital in Shivajinagar and has undergone some tests, including for COVID-19. Her rapid antigen test for the virus was negative. The doctors will conduct an RTPCR test for the same,” said a source.

Sasikala is likely to be released from prison on January 27 on completion of her four-year sentence.

She along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and nephew Sudhakaran has been lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappanna Agrahara after they were convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in a disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalitha was the prime accused.