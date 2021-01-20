STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Days before release from jail, Sasikala admitted to Bengaluru hospital with chest congestion

Sasikala is likely to be released from prison on January 27 on completion of her four-year sentence

Published: 20th January 2021 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala (File photo | PTI)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: VK Sasikala, the jailed associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha, was admitted to the Bowring Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after she developed fever and chest congestion, sources privy to the information told The New Indian Express.

“She had fever and complained of chest congestion. On medical advice of the prison doctors, she was taken to the Bowring Hospital with police escorts in the afternoon. She was admitted to the casualty section of the government hospital in Shivajinagar and has undergone some tests, including for COVID-19. Her rapid antigen test for the virus was negative. The doctors will conduct an RTPCR test for the same,” said a source.

Sasikala is likely to be released from prison on January 27 on completion of her four-year sentence. 

She along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and nephew Sudhakaran has been lodged in the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappanna Agrahara after they were convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in a disproportionate assets case in which Jayalalitha was the prime accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasikala Bowring hospital bengaluru
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Telangana health worker dies after Covid jab, official says no vaccine link
S-400 long-range surface missile (File| PTI)
Indian military team to leave for Russia soon to train on S-400 missiles
Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Opinions can change, says CJI Bobde; defends farm panel
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu top 3 states in Niti Innovation Index

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp