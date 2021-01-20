STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Game changer

Tuesday saw a historic win when India beat Australia at the Gabba. It was nothing short of a treat to watch the young guns playing, says the city’s cricketing fraternity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a match to be witnessed when the Indian cricket team beat Australia. The historic 2-1 Test series win of India against Australia, at the Gabba, made for a nail-biting thriller.

Despite names like Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravichandran Ashwin not being part of the last match, the young guns of team India emerged victorious, and how! Rishabh Pant led the chase with unbeaten 89, while Shubman Gill scored 91 in the fourth Test at Brisbane.

People from the cricketing world in the city cannot stop showering praises for this win. Bengaluru cricketers shares their sentiments here.

We outplayed one of the best teams– Australia. With very little experience and many reputed names missing from the team, this was one of the biggest victories. Since most of them are from the India A series, it is a good training ground for international matches. Siraj showed some good bowling skills. The game was nothing short of a thriller with a script that could not have been better written.
— Krishnappa Gowtham, off-spinner

It was a fabulous victory for team India. It surely goes down in history. Players out in the middle showed a lot of character, grit and determination. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant showed a never-say-die spirit. Their lasting innings got us the match against Australia. It was Pant who turned out to be a revelation in the whole line-up.  
— PV Shashikanth, former Karnataka Ranji captain & head coach

The fact that almost a third string side was able to come back after such a heartbreak in the first Test, the performance was impeccable. It shows the importance of preparation and having all bases covered. The injuries, however, are a matter of concern and the support staff might want to ponder over that during the debriefing. Kudos to the India A programme that’s put in the hard yards over the last few years. If not for that, Indians would have had a tough time in the fourth Test.
- Utpal Nadiger, former Ranji player

In spite of not winning the first match of the series and not having a very good start, it turned out to be a historic win for India. With many players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja getting injured during the tour, the team showed incredible character to come back and win the series. On the final day of the Test match, Gill, Pujara and Rishabh Pant led India to one of their greatest victories. Pant backed himself and played his shots with confidence which made the difference. Not to forget Siraj’s bowling efforts, and Shardul, Natarajan and Washington Sundar’s contribution to Tuesday’s victory.
— BN Yashwant,  Swastic Union Cricket Club-2, U-19

It was outstanding, the way India performed at the Gabba. Going ahead and winning the series against a strong team like Australia, without big names like Virat Kohli shows their mental strength. Being in a place like this is always a cause for nervousness, but it’s about how you overcome it. Even the pitch was changing, but most of the batsmen managed to stay their ground. It would have been easier for them to draw the match but they took the risk and won the match too. 
— Mahesh Kumar, SUCC-2

