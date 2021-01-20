Pro-farmer protest by Congress leads to major traffic gridlock in heart of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) supporting the farmers' protest caused a major traffic gridlock in the heart of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The march led by KPCC President DK Shivakumar kicked off from the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station and the protesters marched till Freedom Park. As thousands of party workers took to the streets, the police diverted vehicular movement in Majestic area, the heart of the city and busiest locality in terms on traffic.

This led to a traffic gridlock in the surrounding areas and was felt in other parts of the city too. Police blocked the flyover on Sheshadri Road and diverted vehicles coming from Goods Shed Road to Majestic. The vehicles were diverted towards Upparpet police station and then proceeded to Malleshwaram and other areas in North Bengaluru.

Due to the diversions, vehicles queued up on roads in Ananda Rao Circle, Sheshadripuram, Upparpet, Race Course Road and surrounding localities. Also, as some farmers tried to bring their tractors inside the city, traffic was affected on Mysuru Road.

Commuters had a tough time getting out of the traffic gridlock and waited for longer than usual on the roads. In Majestic, more than 500 policemen were deployed for bandobast along with KSRP and CAR platoons.