The test of Test cricket 

Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the three years that this column has been active, I have often written about Test cricket. My friends would often jibe about me being an old man in a young world. ‘Who’s your target audience?’ they’d ask - ‘The retiring batch of Rotary Club?’ As a kid, I hated Test cricket from the bottom of my heart. My father would perch himself across the TV to watch Test matches.

This meant that all the other programmes were cancelled. It meant having to wait another week to find out what Shaktimaan did to the evil villains. I cursed Test cricket, and my loyalties lay with the new format that had captured the imagination of a newly liberalised India - One Day Internationals. The exciting format where cricketers played for nearly 12 hours a day, scoring at a breathtaking rate of four runs per over! My father never gave me a lecture about Test cricket.

Perhaps he knew that it’d only be a matter of time! My late teens coincided with the rise of T20 cricket and IPL. In no time, India became the economic powerhouse of the sport, thanks to the billions of fans. I mocked geriatric commentators who often remarked that Test cricket was the purest form of cricket. My appreciation for Test cricket blossomed in my 30s. When I learnt to appreciate that Test cricket was not about brute force or dominance, but about grilling it out under the sun for the better part of a week.

Cricket journalists often use war analogies to describe cricket matches, but Test cricket isn’t about bombarding the opposition. It is about getting together as a team holding the fort for five days. It is about zooming out and looking at the larger picture – that the opposition might win a session, but there’s the rest of the day. That they might be up on one day, but one had four more days to bounce back. That it wasn’t really a skirmish, it was a long, thought-out format that would have driven Chanakya delirious with joy. If T20 is a supersonic rap track by Eminem, Test cricket is a breezy shayari by Sahir Ludhianvi.

A tour to Australia is often the toughest tour in cricket- bouncy pitches, sledging oppositions, fans that spew racist abuse. A community of ex-cricketers who predict a 5-0 whitewash even before the opposition lands on their shores. An Australian tour is usually difficult, but this time it was worse: A global pandemic that had halted play for nearly a year. Cricketers who had been away from home and in quarantine for months at stretch. Injuries to key players, and an embarrassing loss where the team got bundled out for 36 runs. Five new cricketers debuting in the series.

All led by a captain so calm, one suspects a Himalayan monk slipped him a few herbs! To lead an inexperienced team and stretch the series to the last Test, the last day, the last series, and finally the penultimate over! To have a fightback led by Rishabh Pant – all of 23 years young, but having faced more criticism than we will face all our lives. I have no doubt that this will go down as the finest Test series India has ever played. To all those who mocked my devotion to cricket, I have but this to say. T20 cricket is akin to a funny tweet on social media. Test cricket is akin to reading a humour column during lunch time on a Wednesday afternoon!

Hriday Ranjan Writer, comedian