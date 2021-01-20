Wanted youth attacks police team, shot at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old history-sheeter wanted in a case, was shot at and arrested by the Peenya police, after he allegedly attacked police personnel. The accused is Praveen, a resident of Raghavendranagar in Andhrahalli near Peenya.

In the early hours on Tuesday, police received information that Praveen was hiding in an under-construction building in Thippehalli. Around 4.30 am, a team led by sub-inspector Mayanna rushed to nab him when Praveen attacked head constable Rangaswamy with a machete.

In self-defense, Mayanna shot at Praveen’s leg after firing a warning shot, the police said, adding that three cases were registered against Praveen. On Monday, there were two similar incidents where police had opened fire at wanted criminals.