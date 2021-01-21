New academic year from Oct 4

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Higher Education has prepared the draft calendar for the academic year 2021-22, and engineering, graduate and postgraduate classes will begin on October 4, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said. The academic calendar for colleges and universities, proposed during a meeting of vice-chancellors on Tuesday, takes into account the Covid situation and moots a six-day week, the DyCM said, to meet the UGC guidelines of at least 90 working days each semester.

Graduate classes2020-21

Classes for semesters 1 and 3 will end on March 31; exams to begin on April 30

Classes for semesters 2 and 4 begin on May 2, end on August 31; exams end on Sept 30

Classes for semester 5 end on Feb 28; exams end on March 31

Classes for semester 6 begin on April 1, end on July 31. Exams end on August 31, results of semester exam to be published on September 10, 2021

Engineering 2020-21

Classes for semesters 1, 3, and 5 end on March 31, 2021;exams end on April 31, 2021

Classes for semesters 2, 4, and 6 begin on May 2, 2021, end on August 31, 2021; exams end on Sept 31, 2021

Classes for semester 7 endon Feb 28, 2021; exams end on March 31, 2021

Classes for semester 8 begin on April 1, 2021, end on July 31, 2021. Exams end onAugust 31, 2021, results to be published on September 10, 2021

Postgraduate classes 2020-21

Classes for semester 1 end on April 1, 2021, exams end on March 31, 2021

Classes for semester 2 begin on May 2, 2021, and end on August 31, 2021; results to be published on Sept 30, 2021

The classes for semester 3 will end on February 28, 2021 and exams will end on March 31, 2021.

The classes for semester 4 will begin on April 1, 2021 and end on July 31, 2021. Examinations will begin on August 31, 2021 and results will be published on September 10, 2021.

Engineering 2021-22

Classes for semesters 1, 3, 5 and 7 to begin on October 4, 2021, end on January 31, 2022. Exams to end on Feb 28, 2022

Classes for semesters 2, 4, 6, and 8 begin on March 1, 2022, end on June 30, 2022. Exams for this semester end on July 31, 2022, and will be published on August 14, 2022

50 pc guest lecturers to be retained

Bengaluru: In a decision that will reduce half the guest lecturers in government universities, the state’s finance department has allowed just half of the required strength to be retained. The department has given its approval to appoint 50 per cent of the total guest lecturers in government first grade colleges. It had proposed allocating 14,183 guest lecturers. But, on January 18, the department approved appointing just 7,091 candidates for the academic year 2020-21. On Tuesday, the additional chief secretary ordered the collegiate education department to take steps in this regard immediately.

School fee structure in two days: Minister

Shivamogga: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the school fee structure will be announced in the next two days. “During the pandemic, economic crisis has crippled parents and schools alike. The situation and status of aided schools are bad,” he said. The technical consultative committee has submitted its report on last Tuesday and are yet to go through it.