STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New academic year from Oct 4

Published: 21st January 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  Department of Higher Education has prepared the draft calendar for the academic year 2021-22, and engineering, graduate and postgraduate classes will begin on October 4, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said. The academic calendar for colleges and universities, proposed during a meeting of vice-chancellors on Tuesday, takes into account the Covid situation and moots a six-day week, the DyCM said, to meet the UGC guidelines of at least 90 working days each semester.

Graduate classes2020-21

Classes for semesters 1 and 3 will end on March 31; exams to begin on April 30
Classes for semesters 2 and 4 begin on May 2, end on August 31; exams end on Sept 30
Classes for semester 5 end on Feb 28; exams end on March 31
Classes for semester 6 begin on April 1, end on July 31. Exams end on August 31, results of semester exam to be published on September 10, 2021

Engineering 2020-21
 Classes for semesters 1, 3, and 5 end on March 31, 2021;exams end on April 31, 2021
 Classes for semesters 2, 4, and 6 begin on May 2, 2021, end on August 31, 2021; exams end on Sept 31, 2021
 Classes for semester 7 endon Feb 28, 2021; exams end on March 31, 2021
 Classes for semester 8 begin on April 1, 2021, end on July 31, 2021. Exams end onAugust 31, 2021, results to be published on September 10, 2021

Postgraduate classes 2020-21

 Classes for semester 1 end on April 1, 2021, exams end on March 31, 2021

Classes for semester 2 begin on May 2, 2021, and end on August 31, 2021; results to be published on Sept 30, 2021

The classes for semester 3 will end on February 28, 2021 and exams will end on March 31, 2021.

The classes for semester 4 will begin on April 1, 2021 and end on July 31, 2021. Examinations will begin on August 31, 2021 and results will be published on September 10, 2021.

Engineering 2021-22

Classes for semesters 1, 3, 5 and 7 to begin on October 4, 2021, end on January 31, 2022. Exams to end on Feb 28, 2022

Classes for semesters 2, 4, 6, and 8 begin on March 1, 2022, end on June 30, 2022. Exams for this semester end on July 31, 2022, and will be published on August 14, 2022

50 pc guest lecturers to be retained

Bengaluru: In a decision that will reduce half the guest lecturers in government universities, the state’s finance department has allowed just half of the required strength to be retained. The department has given its approval to appoint 50 per cent of the total guest lecturers in government first grade colleges. It had proposed allocating 14,183 guest lecturers. But, on January 18, the department approved appointing just 7,091 candidates for the academic year 2020-21. On Tuesday, the additional chief secretary ordered the collegiate education department to take steps in this regard immediately.

School fee structure in two days: Minister

Shivamogga: Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the school fee structure will be announced in the next two days. “During the pandemic, economic crisis has crippled parents and schools alike. The situation and status of aided schools are bad,” he said. The technical consultative committee has submitted its report on last Tuesday and are yet to go through it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp