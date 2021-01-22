STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy booked for assaulting on-duty cop


DCP Sanjeev Patil said the cops will take further action as the constable has also alleged that she was abused by the MLA.

MLA and activist Sowmya Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police on Friday filed an FIR against Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy for allegedly assaulting an on-duty woman constable during the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' protest by her party on Wednesday.

Sanjeev Patil, DCP (West), said that based on a complaint by the constable, an FIR has been filed by the Upparpet police under section 353 of IPC ( Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and IPC 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). 

The constable has also alleged that she was abused by the MLA, the DCP said, adding that the cops will take further action soon.

Sowmya Reddy, who is the Jayanagar MLA, landed in a controversy on Wednesday after being caught on camera hitting the on-duty woman constable. The incident took place near Freedom Park when police personnel were detaining protesting Congress leaders after they started moving towards Raj Bhavan.

ALSO READ | Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy hits on-duty constable on arm, caught on cam

In a clipping that was shared widely by people including BJP leaders and ministers, an agitated Sowmya was seen yelling at the constable and hitting her on the arm as she tried to grab the MLA’s hand to detain her. “As a legislator and a woman, you should work towards women empowerment. What right do you have to raise your hand at another woman?” asked Minister for Social Welfare  B Siramulu, in a series of tweets as he shared the video.

However, Sowmya Reddy claimed that the police personnel were pushing and pulling us for more than 20 minutes as if they were criminals. "I have injuries on my neck and shoulder due to the insensitive and excessive manhandling. I was almost fainting and wanted some water that was near the KPCC president and tried to walk towards him. By then I was grabbed by the woman constable. I asked her to stop as it was a natural and instinctive reaction."

Later, the MLA met Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant and submitted a letter alleging manhandling by the police.

