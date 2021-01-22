Republic Day flower show at Bengaluru's Lalbagh postponed amid pandemic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The much awaited flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens will not be held in January as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

This will be the second consecutive time that the flower show is being postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic. Last year, the Independence Day flower show was cancelled during the Unlock-1 period. However, the Republic Day flower show was held in Lalbagh, where scores of people had gathered to enjoy it.

Rajendra Kumar Kataria, Secretary, Horticulture Department, told The New Indian Express that the flower show has been postponed and still not cancelled.

"Depending on how the situation is during March-April, we could host the flower show as exams in all schools will be over and the holiday season will also start. However, for the moment, the Republic Day flower show idea has been dropped from the itinerary," he said.

He added that flower show is a crowd puller. It was dropped for January as many society horticulture society members are above 60 and had requested the government to postpone the show because of pandemic rules.

Later, based on how the situation is on the ground, the flower show will be held on a smaller scale.