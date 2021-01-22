STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smart City: Bengaluru’s bicycle lanes not on track

 While the newly completed cycle track on the footpath of Race Course Road has made many citizens happy, they can’t help but wonder when the whole circuit will be completed.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the newly completed cycle track on the footpath of Race Course Road has made many citizens happy, they can’t help but wonder when the whole circuit will be completed.Set up under the Bengaluru Smart City project, the stretch on Race Course Road is part of a larger cycling circuit. While the smart roads will be completed by January-end, the deadline for the cycle tracks is likely to be March-end due to lack of coordination between six BBMP engineers overseeing the project.

“I have completed the cycle track on Race Course Road. It is supposed to connect to Palace Road, Raj Bhavan Road and Chalukya Circle, but when the connection will be done is not known as the plan and coordination with other road engineers and traffic police officials is not yet drawn,” a BBMP engineer said.

This has left citizens in a lurch. Prashanth L, a cyclist said: “Every one is praising the cycle track. But they should ask where the other tracks are, because no cyclist can cycle on the footpath only at Race Course Road. There are no markings on the ground identifying the tracks and creating spaces for bicycles on the roads, especially at the junctions.” 

Another BBMP engineer assigned other roads said that there was still no clarity on which side of the road the track should be set up and where it will connect. “So it is unlikely that the tracks will be ready for use by January-end even if the roads are done. It is important to have cycle tracks as it will change the look and layout of the central area of the city,” the other engineer said.

Creation of cycle tracks and green footpaths for pedestrians is a part of the Smart City project, which includes Palace Road, Raj Bhavan Road, the road opposite to the planetarium, and surrounding areas.
Recently, BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta did a field survey and set a January-end deadline. Smart City in-charge minister Byrathi Basavaraj had also assured citizens that Phase-1 of the Smart City roads will be completed within the stipulated time. 

