All aboard the 'orient express'

Restaurants in the city are busy dishing out food from Cambodia, Japan and China as clean eating and umami emerge as new buzzwords in dining out 

Published: 23rd January 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-opend Uno at JW Marriott

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: South East Asian countries have always been a hit with Indians as fun vacation destinations. Travelling to these countries might not be the preferred choice right now but digging into their cuisine is still a possibility. These days, the city is seeing a launch of many Oriental restaurants, where flavours from Cambodia, Japan, Thailand and China are ruling the menu with dishes like clear soups, dim sums and sushi.

Uno, a new restaurant that has opened in JW Marriott, brings you the flavours of Japanese food. Executive chef Daniel Koshy says Asian food has fresh ingredients in dishes, where nothing is over-cooked, thereby maintaining the nutrition value. “The veggies are mostly blanched or stir-fried, even the meat is mostly grilled,” he explains. For instance, the Avocado Tartare has fresh ingredients like avocado, tomato, onion, etc. Another reason adding to the popularity of such restaurants is the fact that Asian food also has a huge variety of seafood. “Meat can be heavier on the stomach at times but seafood like salmon is rich in fatty acid, which is good for the skin and body,” adds Koshy. 

South Bengaluru recently saw the launch of Khmer Kitchen, which brings patrons the taste of Cambodia. Naveen Reddy, co-owner of the restaurant, says Cambodian cuisine has ingredients like turmeric, white fungus and garlic roots. “Asian food is also considered to be rich in Umami flavours, which is a new buzz word. Umami basically means wholesome flavour, which is considered to be fifth flavour after sweet, bitter, salty and sour,” explains Reddy. Khmer Kitchen has also implemented elements of Cambodian architecture and culture in its decor. Reddy believes it’s not just food but also missing ‘travel feels’ that is making people visit restaurants. 

The pandemic has been a game changer for many business models too. So, Mamagoto, a popular Pan-Asian restaurant in Indiranagar, has started a cloud kitchen service instead of a full-fledged restaurant in Whitefield. “Even if people love the food, there is still concern about safety when it comes to stepping out. So our order-ins have increased,” says Meetali Kutty, head of marketing, Azure hospitality. 

This cuisine also suits those who prefer to dine within their homes these days. “If you microwave a cold paste, the cheese will harden and you might not get the same flavours you get when it is served from the wok. But in case of Pan-Asian food, its flavours stay close to the time it was cooked. And dishes like sushi do not need to be microwaved at all,” says chef Sombir Chaudhury, from Raahi, a neo kitchen and bar that recently introduced a Pan-Asian branch called Tapa Lapa.

