History-sheeter sabotaged signal boxes to stop trains and rob passengers, arrested

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A history-sheeter who sabotaged the train signalling system at some spots in Bengaluru Railway Division to rob passengers when the train stopped, was caught red-handed by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recently.

The 25-year-old (name withheld) was nabbed when he was heading towards a signal box between Arasikere and Gubbi railway stations with a pair of cutting pliers in hand at 1.45 am last Monday, a highly-placed railway source said. A special force was formed after four incidents of theft on trains were reported along the Arasikere- Tumakuru stretch in the past three months.

“It was later learnt that signal boxes were tampered with late at night, forcing trains to stop at isolated spots near the home signal. Belongings of passengers were reported missing after the train resumed its trip, following restoration of the signalling system,” th e source said. When the RPF nabbed him, the miscreant, who has a history of petty crimes, had two mobile ones, one of which was a hi-end phone, stolen from a passenger recently.

The cutting pl iers were also seized from him. “On questioning, he said that he had been operating on his own. He followed the same modus operandi for a few months, using the cover of darkness in isolated areas in the middle of the tracks to rob sleeping passengers and steal luggage,” the source said. He was earlier arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Yesvantpur, and Sunkadakatte police in Bengaluru for other thefts.

He was arrested after cases were booked against him under the Railways Act under the following sections: 147 (entry into a railway property without authorisation which is punishable up to six months imprisonment) and Sec 174 (tampering with hosepipe or signalling system which is punishable with 2 years imprisonment). The GRP in Yesvantpur is investigating.