House owners ‘forced’ to fork out more for sewage chambers

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The occupants of the nearly 750 dwellings at Sidedahalli near Bagalagunte in Dasarahalli find themselves completely at the mercy of a contractor with no proper sewerage network for their homes. A main sewage pipeline has been readied in their area by the water board but inspection chambers are yet to be installed in front of many houses. The BWSSB is in the process of installing the sewerage network across 110 villages which were brought under Greater Bengaluru in 2006. In Sidedahalli, L&T has been contracted with laying pipelines, which, in turn, has sub-contracted it to an individual, Shankar.

A member of the Royal Nagar Welfare Association told TNIE, “Royal Enclave Phase-I has 21 flats and we were told to pay `21,000 for one common connection to our building, which will be located outside our flat. We have refused to pay. Since we visited MLA Manjunath’s office twice and apprised him about the demands being made, contractor Shankar has completed the chamber in our apartment. However, he frequently stops by and asks us to pay up the sum.”

Another member, also requesting anonymity, said, “Individual houses are being asked to pay between `4,000 to `5,000 depending on the dimensions of the plot. In case of flats, it ranges between `18,000 and `21,000. Some in the area have paid up and some have refused to. This is not an affluent area. Those who do not pay up suffer as the chamber does not get ready in their houses.” Ajit Shetty, who runs an engineering unit, said “I live in an independent 3-BHK house.

I was asked to pay Rs 5,000 if I wanted to have a chamber ready and I paid up. “One of the ‘Royal Enclave’ apartments will be paying BWSSB pro-rata charges (one-time water and sanitation charges) of up to `11 lakh for water and sanitary network. “Why should we pay more?” questioned another resident. The contractor abandons the job midway if payment is not made, explained another. However, a few l ike Ramesh, who runs a provision store, said they had no issues and no demands were made when their sewage chamber was readied.

Asked about the charges, contractor Shankar claimed, ‘’I have not asked anyone for any money. There are labourers working there. Maybe they have done it.” A senior BWSSB official told TNIE that they haven’t received any such complaints. “If anybody is willing to give any complaint in writing, we will definitely take action under the BWSSB Act,”he said. “The responsibility of providing sewerage network from the main pipeline to the inspection chamber comes under BWSSB and no one needs to pay any money to anyone to do the job,” he added. An L&T representative said that all inspection chambers will be completed by the company by 2021 end.