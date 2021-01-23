Leopard sighted near N Begur, Koppa areas in Bengaluru, officials urge residents 'not to panic'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The residents in and around N Begur and Koppa in Bengaluru were in for a shock on Saturday morning after a leopard was sighted in the neighbourhood

As recorded in a CCTV footage from an apartment complex caught, the leopard was seen crossing the road. The video soon went viral, leavign the citizens excited yet in panic.

The forest department and police officials were immediately informed and teams were sent to comb the area and search for signs of the wild animal.

Forest officials said the area has been searched and pug marks have been found.

Citizens have been requested to stay alert and on their guard. Teams have been deployed to comb the area and watch for movements.

"There is no need to panic. Leopards wander and this could be one such case," a forest official told The New Indian Express.