Making a scene

Vidya Iyengar And Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Controversy around the ongoing Amazon web series Tandav has raised a debate about the public censorship that OTT shows are being subjected to. It’s not just Tandav that has come under the scanner, but also A Suitable Boy and Aashram to name a few. The irony of the situation is that even though OTT platforms are not under the preview of the Central Board of Film Certification, they still seem to be giving into public pressure. According to filmmaker Pawan Kumar who is making a sci-fi thriller for a Telugu OTT platform, had he been in the position of the makers of Tandav, he too would have done similarly in terms of deleting certain scenes.

“It’s not an individual fight but something that involves several hundreds of people. This is probably the way forward, sadly. It’s a tricky situation and even at the writing stage, we start discussing who it will insult,” says Kumar, who recently watched Silence, a 2016 film that revolves around two Catholic missionaries, who travel to Japan in search of their missing mentor, Ferreira, who is believed to have been promoting Catholicism by going against the law. “Will anyone in India allow you to frame something like that? Our job as creators is to wonder or question - particularly concepts of society, religion and politics,” he says.

This is exactly the challenge, says filmmaker Padmaja Rao who wonders how we are supposed to reflect real-life goings-on if not through films. “Just because something is censored, doesn’t mean it won’t happen in real life,” says Rao, who is working on a film revolving around a rape victim. “There is so much advice I have been getting about how to go about it because of censorship issues. What is the use of art if we are not permitted to show reality?,” she questions.

Quite placid about all of this is Saad Khan, whose directorial debut Humble Politician Nograj is running on Amazon Prime. “Quentin Tarantino’s movies are masterpieces but they were called violent and would affect young audience. If you want to entertain people, you can always come up with good content even after censorship,” says Khan, adding that none of this should stop anyone from making good movies. He does, however, agree that it takes away flexibility from the kind of content one would like to come out with. “But that’s the challenge,” he says.

Theatre and film actor Prakash Belwadi has never favoured of idea of a government censor body for movies, let alone any online platform. “In this country, there is no censor body for literature or television. So how do you know the ones who are scrutinising movies are authorised to do so? First of all, the CBFC should be removed. If they want to have an authorised body, it should include different movie people from the film fraternity to take a joint decision on matters,” says Belwadi, admitting that it might not be a perfect system, but would at least result in a democratic decision.