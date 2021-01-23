Post-covid Cardiac symptoms uncommon, but caution advised

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although Covid-19 infection primarily affects the lung, also can involve the heart, blood vessels, and brain, with a cascading effect on the kidneys. The SARS-CoV-2 virus enters human cells through ACE receptors which are predominant in the lungs, blood vessels and heart. The three basic pathological processes during Covid are infection, inflammation and cytokine storm, and clot formation in the arteries and veins.

During the acute phase, 10-20% can be heart involvement in the form of heart attack, heart muscle involvement (myocarditis) and fluid collection round the heart (pericardial effusion), heart failure and abnormal heart rate response in the form of slow heart rate or fast heart rate. There is a tendency for a clot formation in the arteries of the heart so also arteries in the lungs. However there are two categories of patients: One, those who do not have any pre-existing heart disease, in this category - cardiac morbidity and mortality is less when compared to those who have pre-existing heart diseases.

Dr C N Manjunath

Professor of Cardiology and Director,

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular

Sciencesand Research, Bengaluru

At Sri Jayadeva Institute Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, we have evaluated for cardiac involvement in 280 recovered Covid health care workers by conducting ECG, Echo, X-Ray Chest and Cardiac MRI. It was really heartening that there was no cardiac involvement in any one of them.

Though, cardiac manifestations and symptoms are uncommon in post Covid patients. In those who have recovered from Covid, less than 3% can present with heart attack since heart attack is due to clotting of blood in the arteries of the heart. But this sort of problem occurs in those who had severe Covid infection with low oxygen saturation and those who are treated in Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU).

The families should be informed that patients with pre-existing heart disease after recovery from Covid need to be re-evaluated periodically and appropriate medications should be given with proper control of hypertension and diabetes mellitus which are usual risk factors for heart diseases. Pre-existing heart failure patients can worsen with Covid infection. The families should be told to watch for usual symptoms of heart failure --shortness of breath, cough on lying down posture, swelling of legs and decrease in urine output and such patients will need aggressive treatment.

Recovered patients who are likely to develop cardiac manifestations can be predicted by D-dimer blood test. If the D-Dimer values are very high, such patients should be carefully monitored and blood thinning medicines to be given as prophylaxis. Recovered patients with complaints of chest pain, breathlessness and palpitation should be evaluated in detail by ECG, ECHO, X-Ray and Chest CT for proper diagnosis, management and also to plan rehabilitation programme.