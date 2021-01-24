STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
75% attendance not must for II PUC exam

The Department of Pre University Education has decided to relax mandatory class attendance rules for second year PU students appearing for the examinations this year.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre University Education has decided to relax mandatory class attendance rules for second year PU students appearing for the examinations this year. The decision was taken considering the fact that many students could not attend classes during the lockdown period.

Also, even if II PU colleges have reopened, there are many who are still not attending the classes offline, fearing contracting the virus, hence the board has taken a decision to relax the rules for this academic year.

As per the Karnataka Education Act 2006, to be eligible to appear for the final examination for PUC, undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma course, students must have 75 percent attendance, failing which, they must readmit to the course the next academic year. Every year, scores of II PU students make a beeline to convince PU officials to grant them permission to write the exams despite shortage of attendance.

Class 10 Board exams in june first week
Bagalkot: Education Minister Suresh Kumar said it has been decided to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in the first week of June and end of May respectively. The syllabus has been cut down by 30 per cent. Meanwhile, there is a demand in rural areas to start regular classes for Standard 8,9 and 11. The decision will be taken after convening a meeting with stakeholders. 

