Bengaluru will have separate body to manage traffic

In Bengaluru alone, there is 85 lakh vehicles for the 1.35 crore people.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru ranking sixth among 10 cities with the worst traffic across the world as per the recent Tom Tom Traffic Index, the state is planning to have a a separate Traffic Management Authority for the city.

Speaking at the launch of the Road Safety Awareness month, Home and Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Bengaluru’s traffic population is fast catching up with the human population. In Bengaluru alone, there is 85 lakh vehicles for the 1.35 crore people.

The numbers have increased manifold over the last 10 years and hence, a proper management system is necessary. For this, the Home Department, along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, will come up with a Traffic Management Authority that will ensure the easing of traffic congestion in the city, he explained.

“The vehicle population in Bengaluru is about 85 lakh while in the rest of the state, it is around 2.32 lakh. This means we have to ensure there is proper management to decongest traffic,” Bommai said. “It is important that the Home department works with BBMP and the IT sector to implement traffic discipline and also good traffic management. We will be bringing in sophisticated systems with modern technology soon,” he said.

Comments

