STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Do not waste vials, says BBMP commissioner

Many people who registered for the vaccine did not turn up for their scheduled jab, leading to wastage of vaccine vials in BBMP limits.

Published: 24th January 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial after the virtual launch of the vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

A medic shows a COVID-19 vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Many people who registered for the vaccine did not turn up for their scheduled jab, leading to wastage of vaccine vials in BBMP limits. One vial of Covishield contains 10 doses and once opened, a vial must be used within four hours, failing which, it must be discarded. BBMP records show that 280 partially used vials were returned and 12 vials were wasted.

As on January 22, 33,797 people have been vaccinated in Bengaluru and 1,83,567 in Karnataka.  “Due to poor response, it has been decided that vaccinators can call more beneficiaries and ask them to take the shots if the targeted number of people do not show up,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Saturday, while interacting with nodal officers in charge of Covid vaccination. 

He said that those who did not turn up for vaccination are now showing interest. He directed vaccinators to record details of each vial and hand over all the used, partially used, unused and wasted bottles to corporation officials at the end of the day. 

“To ensure that all those who are listed get vaccinated, hospitals can get together and finalise a centre with the help of BBMP zonal commissioners, so that people benefit and vials are not wasted,” he said. He asked the heads of hospitals and medical centres to send lists of beneficiaries who have been left out and new beneficiaries who have come forward to get vaccinated. “If hospitals have more beneficiaries, more centres will be set up as the target for the coming week is set at 75,000,” he added.

56 pc health workers vaccinated in Phase 1
Bengaluru: Over 1,84,154 health and frontline workers, or 56% of the target, have been inoculated across Karnataka. On Saturday, Covid vaccination was administered only at 107 session sites in Bengaluru Urban district. Although the targeted beneficiaries were 10,065, only 3,669 people (36%) were given the jab. Vaccination was not done in any other district because the Health Department is reconciling data from the past eight days and updating it, health officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Covishield COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp