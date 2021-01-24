Do not waste vials, says BBMP commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many people who registered for the vaccine did not turn up for their scheduled jab, leading to wastage of vaccine vials in BBMP limits. One vial of Covishield contains 10 doses and once opened, a vial must be used within four hours, failing which, it must be discarded. BBMP records show that 280 partially used vials were returned and 12 vials were wasted.

As on January 22, 33,797 people have been vaccinated in Bengaluru and 1,83,567 in Karnataka. “Due to poor response, it has been decided that vaccinators can call more beneficiaries and ask them to take the shots if the targeted number of people do not show up,” BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Saturday, while interacting with nodal officers in charge of Covid vaccination.

He said that those who did not turn up for vaccination are now showing interest. He directed vaccinators to record details of each vial and hand over all the used, partially used, unused and wasted bottles to corporation officials at the end of the day.

“To ensure that all those who are listed get vaccinated, hospitals can get together and finalise a centre with the help of BBMP zonal commissioners, so that people benefit and vials are not wasted,” he said. He asked the heads of hospitals and medical centres to send lists of beneficiaries who have been left out and new beneficiaries who have come forward to get vaccinated. “If hospitals have more beneficiaries, more centres will be set up as the target for the coming week is set at 75,000,” he added.

56 pc health workers vaccinated in Phase 1

Bengaluru: Over 1,84,154 health and frontline workers, or 56% of the target, have been inoculated across Karnataka. On Saturday, Covid vaccination was administered only at 107 session sites in Bengaluru Urban district. Although the targeted beneficiaries were 10,065, only 3,669 people (36%) were given the jab. Vaccination was not done in any other district because the Health Department is reconciling data from the past eight days and updating it, health officials said.