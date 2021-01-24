Grameena Habba 2021: Craft at the heart of Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There's no doubt that the artisans and craftsmen have been severely affected by the pandemic. Now, the ongoing Grameena Habba 2021 has given them a ray of hope with business being brisk.

Taking place at Mantri Mall, the flea market, supported by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), has encouraged rural artisans to participate in the exhibition to create awareness about their products among urban consumers and the B2B market.

According to Suresh, a craftsperson who has come to Bengaluru from Chhattisgarh along with his brother, bringing sarees, dress material and dupattas, the response is more than encouraging. "Bengalureans seem to be going in for khadi silks in particular," he says.

Kosa silk, famous in the region he hails from, flew off the shelf with the five sarees he brought being picked up at one go. "We had expected sales to be satisfactory. But even then, the brisk business has taken us by surprise," he adds.

Over 70 artisans from 37 districts in Karnataka and other states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are showcasing indigenous products at the market. The money earned through sales go directly to the artist.

Among the products available at competitive prices are handwoven sarees, dress materials, organic food products, jewellery, jute bags and accessories, home decor, agro-products, food products, toys and more items from rural India.

Among the range on sale from Karnataka, you can find Molakalmuru sarees; Mysuru’s rosewood artwork; Gadag’s lambani wear, embroidery, pendants, and jewellery; Channapatna dolls, and other items like bamboo fibre products, organic food, and brass artefacts.

"With much emphasis on vocal for local, people are coming forward to purchase indigenous products. Things are slightly subdued this year in comparison to previous years, but even then people are quite keen to take a look at the offerings. It's great to see this response from Bengalureans," says Niraj Kumar Verma, chief general manager of the bank The annual exhibition-cum-sale is being held till Jan. 26 at Mantri Square Mall, Malleswaram.