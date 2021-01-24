Impact of Covid can be serious for liver patients

Dr Sonal Asthana By

The Covid-19 infection has taken the world by a storm and till date, over a million deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus. SARS-Covid-2 affects almost all the parts of the body and liver is no exception. The largest gland in the body, the liver is responsible for most of the vital functions, including detoxification.

There is now significant evidence to prove that the virus impacts the liver and more than half the patients with liver infection report some degree of change in liver enzymes. The virus sometimes directly impacts the liver because of Ace 2 receptor that is normally used by the virus to enter the body. The receptor is found in both liver cells and blood vessels.

The liver is also impacted by the cytokine storm which causes a substantial damage. Drugs used to treat SARS-Covid infection, ICU care and ventilation too may affect the liver. The post-Covid infection has a more severe effect on patients who are above 65 years of age and suffering from obesity, long-standing severe diseases of the liver, kidneys, heart, and lungs.

Liver enzymes shoot up and then revert to normal after the disease runs its course among patients with acute Covid. The infection causes a decrease in the protein and, in some cases, also reduces the building of protein in the body, which is called as ascites. Patients with cirrhosis have a dual problem. Individuals with damaged livers are likely to present with decompensation or worsening of liver disease after an infection. This may include symptoms like jaundice, fluid accumulation in the belly and confused state of mind.

A number of previously stable patients may deteriorate to the point of requiring a liver transplant, while others with no history of liver diseases may develop mild to moderate liver injury which is proportional to the severity of the Covid disease. The best way liver patients can prevent complications is by avoiding exposure to the SARS virus.

Patients with chronic liver disease should limit contact with people and healthcare workers and avoid hospital visits by making use of telemedicine. Best supportive care along with Vitamin D may decrease the severity of Covid illness and need for ICU care. Covid vaccination is recommended for all patients with pre-existing liver disease as well as those who have had a transplant in the past.

Lead Consultant, Hepatobiliary and Transplant Surgery, Aster Integrated Liver Care, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru