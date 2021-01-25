STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big Boss contestant Jayashree Ramaiah ends life at ashram in Bengaluru

A senior police officer said that Jayashree, a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada season-3, was being treated at Sandhya Kirana Ashram in Bengaluru, where she was found hanging.

Jayashree Ramaiah (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jayashree Ramaiah, a small-time actress and contestant in the Big Boss Kannada version, died by suicide in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Monday. She had attempted suicide a few months ago after releasing a video on social media, stating that she was facing several problems.

A senior police officer said that Jayashree, a contestant in Bigg Boss Kannada season-3, was being treated at Sandhya Kirana Ashram in Bengaluru, where she was found hanging. She was reportedly unhappy about the lack of opportunities and had complained about it to her friends and it led her to fall into depression.

Early in the morning, her parents tried to contact her over phone but there was no response. Then they contacted the Ashram. The staff went to her room and found her hanging and alerted Madanayakanahalli police. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.

Earlier, on June 24, 2020, she had posted on social media that she was feeling suicidal. Later, she isolated herself from her friends and family.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress. Help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to  Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.

