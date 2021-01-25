STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Breather for authorities as eight wards in Bengaluru have zero COVID-19 cases in 10 days

10 wards have seen the highest number of cases in the past 10 days including Bellandur, Suddagunte Palya, Varthur, Doddanekundi, Horamavu and Jnana Bharati ward.

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru has been witnessing a drop in COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days, eight wards in the city have reported no cases at all.

The eights wards are in the West and South zones, which in the earlier months of pandemic, had seen a high number of cases.

The four wards in the South zone with zero cases are Gurappana Palya (Ward 171), Banshankari Temple Ward (180), Kempapura Agrahara (Ward 122), Vijayanagar (Ward 123), while in the West zone, Binnypet (Ward 121), Jagjivan Ram Nagar (Ward 136), Prakash Nagar (Ward 98) also saw no cases.

Officials attributed this to proper surveillance and blanket testing, which resulted in early identification of cases.

The Gurappana Palya ward, with a population of about 68,000 had witnessed many Covid deaths, pointed out Dr Praveen Kumar GS, Medical Officer of Tavarekere UPHC. But identifying cases at an early stages helped bring down the cases.

“We carried out a huge number of testing in the PHCs, hospitals and even set up camps. This helped us in identifying Covid cases at an early stage and they were immediately isolated and treated. Our ward has zero cases since a month now and the south zone has a positivity rate of less than 0.03%, which is a great achievement.” said Dr Kumar.  

Medical Officer Dr Manjula of Prakash Nagar ward, said, "Surviellance helped us in tracing cases and isolating them. The BBMP staff would be on field tracking them down."

Dr CK Mohan Kumar, Medical Officer from Banshankari Temple Ward UPHC pointed out that timely awareness helped bring down the cases to zero. 

However, 10 wards have seen the highest number of cases in the past 10 days - Bellandur, Suddagunte Palya, Varthur, Doddanekundi, Horamavu, Jnana Bharati ward, HBR Layout, Byataranyapura, Uttarahalli and Vasantapura. 

