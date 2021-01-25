STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Breather for authrorities as eight wards in Bengaluru have zero COVID-19 cases in 10 days

10 wards have seen the highest number of cases in the past 10 days including Bellandur, Suddagunte Palya, Varthur, Doddanekundi, Horamavu and Jnana Bharati ward.

Published: 25th January 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru has been witnessing a drop in COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days, eight wards in the city have reported no cases at all.

The eights wards are in the West and South zones, which in the earlier months of pandemic, had seen a high number of cases.

The four wards in the South zone with zero cases are Gurappana Palya (Ward 171), Banshankari Temple Ward (180), Kempapura Agrahara (Ward 122), Vijayanagar (Ward 123), while in the West zone, Binnypet (Ward 121), Jagjivan Ram Nagar (Ward 136), Prakash Nagar (Ward 98) also saw no cases.

Officials attributed this to proper surveillance and blanket testing, which resulted in early identification of cases.

The Gurappana Palya ward, with a population of about 68,000 had witnessed many Covid deaths, pointed out Dr Praveen Kumar GS, Medical Officer of Tavarekere UPHC. But identifying cases at an early stages helped bring down the cases.

“We carried out a huge number of testing in the PHCs, hospitals and even set up camps. This helped us in identifying Covid cases at an early stage and they were immediately isolated and treated. Our ward has zero cases since a month now and the south zone has a positivity rate of less than 0.03%, which is a great achievement.” said Dr Kumar.  

Medical Officer Dr Manjula of Prakash Nagar ward, said, "Surviellance helped us in tracing cases and isolating them. The BBMP staff would be on field tracking them down."

Dr CK Mohan Kumar, Medical Officer from Banshankari Temple Ward UPHC pointed out that timely awareness helped bring down the cases to zero. 

However, 10 wards have seen the highest number of cases in the past 10 days - Bellandur, Suddagunte Palya, Varthur, Doddanekundi, Horamavu, Jnana Bharati ward, HBR Layout, Byataranyapura, Uttarahalli and Vasantapura. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bengaluru COVID cases
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp