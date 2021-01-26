On your mark...

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For horse-racing enthusiasts, the year 2020 turned out to be a dampener with the much-awaited summer derby being put off due to Covid-19. But 2021 has brought along a ray of hope with the year beginning on the right track with the winter Kingfisher Ultra Derby. After months of preparations, training and grooming, the finest horses will contend for the top slot on Tuesday.

Trained by Suleiman Attaollahi, there’s much hope (and money) pinned on Forest Flame, trained by Trevor Patel, which is touted to win the blue riband in the Bengaluru winter derby.

Giving Forest Flame some stiff competition are Antibes trained by Arjun Mangalorkar and ridden by jockey John, and Rambunctious trained by Pesi Shroff and ridden by jockey Neeraj Rawal.

But going by past record, the race is hard considering four-year-old Forest Flame has been unbeatable in the last five races that she has run ever since hitting the track.

Winner of Bengaluru and Mumbai 2000 Guineas, Lagarde which has been ridden by jockey Akshay Kumar could even turn out to be the dark horse. Watchmystars from the stables of Irfan Ghatala will be ridden by Suraj Narredu and is considered as the day’s best betting proposition in the card of eight events. The first race starts at 1.30 pm, and enthusiasts expect it to be a nail-biting finish.

On track

Acaster 58 Darshan 7

Christopher Wren

58 Srinath 1

Forever Together

58 Suarj Narredu 2

Lagarde 58

Akshay Kumar 9

Sovereign Legend

58 Sandesh 8

Antibes 56.5 John 6

Forest Flame 56.5 Trevor 3

Perfectimagination

56.5 T S Jodha 4

Rambunctious 56.5

Neeraj Rawal 5

Day’s Best: Watchmystars

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8