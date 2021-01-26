STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Riding high on summer look

There was no stopping Bengalureans from turning up in their finest at the derby

Published: 26th January 2021

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A dash of fashion and a high dose of excitement... This was the scene at Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore at The Bangalore Turf Club on Tuesday. Although the event usually brings together the who’s who of the city, the winter session this time saw a lukewarm response, perhaps due to the ongoing pandemic. 

While hats and dresses were on point, comfort surely triumphed over all else. Whites, florals, and subdued colours took centre stage with many women dressed to beat the heat. Designer Aviva Bidapa turned up in a strappy floral asymmetrical dress.

Deena Pinto

“It’s quite warm today, and I wanted to wear something breathable and feel free while watching handsome horses on the track,” said Bidapa, playfully adding that she is a keen viewer of races although refrains from betting. 

Actor Pooja Bhamrrah also kept it casual by pairing a mustard-coloured linen co-ord suit with sneakers. “I know the derby is usually associated with hats and dresses but with the mask, I wanted to wear something comfortable and light.

I love to walk on the grass to pet the horses, that’s why I chose sneakers over heels,” she laughed. Model Sanjna Mallappa kept it classic yet chic with her ruffled pink and white Coco Chanel dress, pearl belt and pink bandana. “I dressed according to the mood. Since it’s warm, I kept it light but classy,” she said.

The cancellation of the traditional fashion show and the best dressed award brought in some disappointment, but that failed to bring down the fashion quotient. For fashion designer and racer Anitha Kholay, the highlight was getting a chance to get dressed. “We always find a way to catch up with friends, but we hardly get a chance to pull out our best wear these days. Months of preparation go in to ensure our hats match with dresses,” she said. 

Track record  
Kingfisher Ultra Derby Bangalore 2400M: Lagarde (Ram Seshu Ayyuni) 58 Akshay Kumar 1, Sovereign Legend 58 Sandesh 2, Forest Flame 56.5 Trevor 3, Antibes 56.5 John 4. All Ran. 1-1/2l, Shd, 2-1/4l. T: 2.32.21. Tote: B39 (W). 15, 27, 13 (P). Fc: B794. Q: B334. Shp: B 74. Thp: B49.  Trinalla: B1,218 & 462. Exacta: D 6,276 & 3,867. Fav: Forest Flame (Suleiman Attaollahi)

