Search intensifies: Drones, camera traps deployed to trace elusive leopard 

While the officials are trying to explain to the citizens that was no need for panic, the residents are in no mood to listen.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 06:54 AM

A bait has been set up to capture the leopard | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first-of-its-kind move in the city, the Karnataka Forest Department is deploying drones with cameras to search for the leopard that was caught on CCTV cameras strolling around an apartment complex — Song of the South — at N Begur.They have also installed 10 camera traps covering an area of 50 acres to spot the leopard, to study its present condition and to know in which direction it is moving. Forest Department officials suspect the leopard to be aged which could be a reason why it has wandered out of its habitat or could be a pregnant female searching for a safe place to deliver her cubs.

While the officials are trying to explain to the citizens that was no need for panic, the residents are in no mood to listen. They are demanding that the leopard be caught immediately and released elsewhere. A cage with a stray dog as bait was also kept near the place where the leopard was sighted on Saturday night. The residents, however, want the dog to be replaced by a goat. 

The spot where the leopard was sighted is close to Bannerghatta National Park and officials say the area is home to abandoned quarries and small water bodies ideal for leopards.  The apartment complexes in the vicinity do not have proper concrete fencing.

“It is the first time ever drones are being used. People have been staying so close to Bannerghatta National Park and so far there has been no untoward incident. They are scared and so are demanding that the animal be captured. We are examining the drone footage. So far there is no sign of the leopard, no pug marks and no death of any stray dogs.

Night teams have also been deployed to perambulate the area. Camera traps have also been installed to get better information of the leopard. We suspect it could be old or pregnant,” a forest official said. The official added that the drones will be used for 2-3 days and camera traps will be kept for at least a week and if there is no sighting then citizens will be made aware and the cameras will be removed. However until then all precautionary measures will be taken.  

