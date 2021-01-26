STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sought nod to vaccinate CM, ministers, actors: Karnataka Health Minister

 Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, cabinet ministers, actors and religious leaders will likely be part of the second phase of the vaccination drive in the state.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 02:11 PM

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Along with chief minister B S Yediyurappa and other cabinet ministers Karnataka has requested the Centre to allow even famous personalities like cine stars, cricketers, religious heads and other influential personalities to be given the vaccine in the second phase of the drive.

Dr K Sudhakar, Health and Medical Education minister said that the "CM himself along with other cabinet ministers will take the vaccine in the second phase. Along with him we have requested the centre for permission to allow vaccinating around 500 popular personalities too," Sudhakar said.

This according to him will boost the morale of the public and will help in more people coming forward to take the vaccination. Many of the states including Karnataka are falling way behind their set targets in convincing the healthcare workers and frontline workers to come forward to get vaccinated. Vaccinating famous personalities, according to Sudhakar will help in them talking about the safety of the vaccine and will also help in convincing people to come forward.

However, the state is also planning to include some of the legislators also in the second phase of the drive. Meanwhile, there will not be a choice between the two existing vaccines-Covishield  or Covaxin even for the Chief Minister.


"We cannot do any kind of differentiation with the vaccines. Both are safe. The approvals for the same have been given after efficacy has been confirmed. We have seen no side effects from any of the vaccines that have been administered. The minor effects from the vaccines are common. We should not spread unnecessary rumours. There won't be any choice for anyone. More doses of vaccines will arrive as and when needed," Sudhakar explained.

Some of the personalities like cine actor Yash, Darshan, Sudeep etc definitely have an influence over people's mind, if they take the vaccine then that will boost people's morale and many people will come forward. "We feel if religious leaders, actors take the vaccine then people even from rural parts of Karnataka will also be convinced and come forward to take the vaccine. This is very important for the pandemic to become endemic. Mass immunisation is very important," said a health official.

