Hriday Ranjan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : For much of my childhood, Republic Day was just another holiday. It came a week after the Sankranti celebrations waned off. We sang the national anthem at school, and were given a laddoo and samosa for our trouble. In the evenings, Doordarshan would choose to play a patriotic film, and we would go to bed dreading going back to classes the next day.

It was only later that I realised the true worth of Republic Day. Even though the word ‘Republic Day’ sounds like it was named after a popular noisy TV channel, it is actually the day when the Indian Constitution came into effect in the year 1950. As a writer and standup comedian, I wish to propose a new subpoint to our fundamental rights – the Right to Laugh and Be Laughed At. A fundamental right that allows us to laugh at ourselves, our culture, our tradition, our beliefs, and our gods.

In India, cracking a religious joke could mean a jail term. But if God is almighty and omnipresent, why would he/she/it be offended by a joke? If god created us all, and nurtures us every day – why would he/she/it want us not to poke fun at him? Our parents do not mind when we take jabs at them – why would god – the most compassionate one in the universe – take offence? And if god is not offended, why do god’s followers create a ruckus when they hear a religious joke? Surely god has other issues at hand – global warming, climate change, and all the terror unleashed in his name?

The last five years have been nerve-wracking for standup comedians, whether it was TV comedians like Kiku Sharda, or standup comedians like Kunal Kamra getting slapped with a contempt of court notice for a tweet. Amidst the cacophony that is our national news, standup comedian Munawar Farooqui has been languishing in judicial custody even though there is no concrete evidence against him. All this while 40 per cent of our parliamentarians are accused of crimes like rape and murder.

While a comedian usually is worried about premises and punchlines, Indian standup comedians are concerned about getting an actual punch to their jawlines. And it isn’t merely the central government that seems to have lost its sense of humour. States like Maharashtra have jailed youngsters for their social media posts. West Bengal and UP have followed suit, and Bihar last week announced a ruling where social media posts could lead to seven years of jail, a fine, or both. This only goes to show that our political parties might be divided by ideologies, but are united by their repulsion to jokes and comedy.

But this begs the question – what is the point of a democracy if one isn’t able to poke fun at a nation’s politicians? Donald Trump’s stint as the POTUS witnessed the careers of standup comedians soar through the roof. Volodymyr Zelensky – the current President of the Ukraine was once a producer and comedian – even having played the President of Ukraine in a comedy show.

But in India, one has to self-censor before speaking of politicians. It is considered taboo to make fun of politicians, even while our honourable prime minister tweets about the need for humour in a thriving democracy. As a firm believer in the Constitution, I humbly submit a proposal. We need a fundamental Right to Laugh and be Laughed at. After all, aren’t we all electing clowns once in five years?

PS: Kindly do not arrest me for this column!

Hriday Ranjan Writer, comedian (The author’s views are his own)