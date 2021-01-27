Farmers' protest: With fewer tractors, Bengaluru spared

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day Delhi witnessed clashes, the tractor rally by farmers in Bengaluru passed off without any incident. Despite a protest against the farm laws on Tuesday, there were no traffic snarls in the city, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the city police and the neighbouring districts.

After a recent protest by the Congress in support of the farmers’ protest had caused traffic gridlock in Majestic and surrounding areas, it was anticipated that the tractor rally will create a similar situation.

To prevent such a situation, the city police had held several rounds of talks with farmer leaders.

A senior police officer said that soon after the farmers announced the protest, meetings were held with some leaders. “They were told tractors cannot be allowed and we cannot have thousands of tractors entering the city at once. They were requested to hold a peaceful rally without tractors. But they didn’t agree,” he said.

Talks with leaders helped, slow traffic only around Freedom Park

“WE came up with a plan of allowing only a few tractors symbolically and the leaders agreed to it. They were asked to share the registration numbers of tractors and permission was given to around 100 vehicles. The registration numbers were shared with the police of neighbouring districts,” the officier added. Meanwhile, the police in Bengaluru as well as neighbouring districts — Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur — also held discussions and set up check posts to restrict the movement of tractors into Bengaluru city.

“We were given a list of vehicle numbers to be allowed and only such vehicles were allowed to enter the city. The other tractors which came were sent back while some were seized,” a police officer in Bengaluru Rural district said. While about 21 tractors were allowed at Hoskote on Kolar Road, around 20 vehicles were allowed near Madavara on Tumakuru Road.

A similar number of vehicles were allowed at Mysuru Road, Magadi Road and Kanakapura Road, sources said. Besides, the traffic police had come up with a designated route for the protesters, and also the holiday due to Republic Day helped the police manage the situation better. Slow movement of vehicles was reported only around Freedom Park, where the farmers had congregated.