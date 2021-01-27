STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Groups campaign for masks and marshals

Republic Day was yet another occasion for social-minded groups to get together and call upon Bengalureans to don masks and ensure their safety as well as that of others.

Published: 27th January 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Republic Day was yet another occasion for social-minded groups to get together and call upon Bengalureans to don masks and ensure their safety as well as that of others. The need to respect BBMP marshals enforcing such rules was also on the agenda. 

Nearly 100 individuals from 12 groups got together at Anil Kumble Circle and waved 50 huge national flags, carried placards on the need to wear masks and staged a ‘Maskup Walkathon’ up to the War Memorial on Brigade Road. The campaign began at 4pm and wound up at 6pm. Many curious onlookers were spotted taking selfies and videos of this motley group as they walked along.

BBMP Marshals, Changemakers for Bengaluru, PACT, On The Buzz, The Indian Ploggers Army, Green Army Force, Civil Defence Team, Sakkhi, SWAT, Bengaluru Huduguru and Bengaluru Nagarika Samiti were involved in the campaign. 

D S Kiran Kumar of the Green Army Force told TNIE, “This is our 18th campaign in Bengaluru to urge citizens to be responsible and wear masks, use of sanitiser and maintain social distance. Though we usually conduct campaigns on Saturdays, we decided to hold one today to reach out to large numbers who visit MG Road and Brigade Road on a holiday.”

Kumar also said that of late, there has been much criticism of marshals for penalising those not wearing masks. “We wanted to sensitise everyone on the critical role they are playing,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp