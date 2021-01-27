Is there a second leopard in N Begur?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While residents of Prestige Song of the South N Begur are yet to come to terms with the leopard wandering in the vicinity, the Forest Department has found a set of pug marks some distance away, raising the question of whether another big cat is on the prowl.

The pug marks, 500 metres away near Hiranandani apartment complex near Hulimavu lake, has forest officials wondering whether it is the same leopard sighted in Begur. If so, the animal could be heading towards Bannerghatta National Park. Forest officials are undertain as the animal has not been caught on CCTV cameras, nor on camera traps installed near the apartment.

The drones deployed to track the animal on Monday did not serve any purpose.“The pug marks are being matched. We assume that the leopard could have crossed the vacant sites near Prestige apartments, passed the Hiranandani apartments and moved towards BNP. The location is around 2-3 km from BNP,” an official told TNIE.

“However, doubts are being raised on the chances of two leopards being present as there is no witness who would have seen the leopard crossing the area and we haven’t found any track mark yet. It is also possible that the leopard could have taken a different route,” the official said.

A senior forest official said they are now working with the Mines and Geology and Revenue departments to track abandoned quarries, which are ideal leopard habitats. While they have started the exercise in Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts, they are yet to begin in places around Bengaluru, Ramanagara and Mandya, where the problem is increasing.