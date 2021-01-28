15 years on, septuagenarian’s struggle for her site continues

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: 73-year-old P Nagarathna, a retired science teacher, is a frequent visitor to the Bangalore Development Authority’s head office for over a decade now, after a site allotted to her in 2006 was snatched away in the name of denotification, two years later. The site in JP Nagar was allotted to her by the civic body in her seventh attempt. Since then, she has neither got back the money she paid for the site, nor an alternative site.

Having undergone a bypass surgery, Nagarathna, a widow with two married daughters, treads carefully inside the BDA office. Accompanied by one of her sons-in-law, she waited for nearly two hours outside the Commissioner’s office on Monday to meet him. The pensioner has lost count of how many times she has come to this office, but is sure of one thing — she has met four BDA Commissioners for justice, and is meeting the fifth one!

She said, “After six attempts, I was happy to finally get a 30x40 sqft site in JP Nagar Eighth Phase in 2006, based on seniority. The site, however, was denotified by the State government in 2008. My family came to know about it only in 2010, from 19 other site holders whose properties too were denotified. We had been paying Property Tax till 2010, and no one at BDA alerted us about it,” she rued.

Nagarathna had taken a loan from a private bank to pay Rs 1,77,000 for her site. “I repaid the money before I retired. But I don’t have the site now.” Having worked for 40 years at Karnataka Hindi Upgraded Primary School on Avenue Road, she currently lives at Koramangala with her daughter.

Her son-in-law, Om Prakash, who runs a provisions store, and accompanies her to the BDA office whenever he finds time, is put off by the ordeal. “If she had invested her money in gold instead of the BDA site, she would be well off by now. The value of her site stands at over Rs 60 lakh at today’s market rate. It has been allotted to someone else and a school is functioning there,” he says. “We don’t want the money now but an alternative site. All the other 19 allottees whose sites were denotified, have been allotted alternative sites except my mother-in-law,” Prakash says.

Prakash says that nothing moves in BDA without greasing palms. “Each time we come here, we are told to go to different departments: Law, Deputy Secretary, Commissioner office and so on. We have been going in circles for years. A few agents have approached us saying they can assist us but we don’t have money to pay them,” he claimed.

After they met Commissioner H R Mahadev, they now appeared a bit pacified. “The new Commissioner seems to be showing some interest in our problem. He has promised a solution in 15 days. We will come next month and check again,” says a hopeful Nagarathna.Meanwhile, calls to BDA officials for their response went unanswered.