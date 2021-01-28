STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Experts want high school kids back on campus

Ministers’ meeting today to take crucial decision following demands from parents

Published: 28th January 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Schools, Students, COVID-19

A municipal worker sanitises a classroom as per COVID-19 norms. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the education department’s decision on reopening of Classes 8, 9 and 11 is awaited, a spectrum of experts from different walks have written an open letter, seeking complete opening up of schools, following demands from parents and students.For most of the students (80%+), online education is simply not possible. Hence, the long  gap when schools were closed has seriously affected their education, said the collective which includes B Sripada Bhat, Samana Shikshanakkagi Janandolan; Dr Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor and researcher; B T Venkatesh, renowned human rights activist, Reach Law; Niranjanaradhya VP, senior fellow, Centre for Child and the Law, NLSIU; Rishikesh and Amman Madan from Azim Premji University, among others.

They pointed out that Classes 10 and 12 have been fully open for a month, teachers and students have largely observed hygiene requirements -- distancing, masks, hand washing etc -- and no spike in Covid cases has been reported during this period across the state. With cases and deaths on the decline, and vaccination having commenced across the state, beginning with frontline workers, they believed the time is viable for reopening school campuses. “Distancing and other hygiene stipulations should continue. All students from Class 1 to 10 should be able to come to school. It is already known that younger children are less vulnerable to the virus. Already, too much time is lost to complete the syllabus,” they said.

Health Minister K Sudhakar and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar were scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss reopening of schools, however, the meeting was rescheduled for Thursday, as per an official.

The dangers of closing school for months are many and bound to affect students -- loss of learning due to gaps, malnutrition aggravated by lack of legally mandated hot cooked meals, and a spike in school dropouts, said the collective, pointing out that keeping children out of school will further worsen inequities.Besides hot meals in schools (to support health), they demanded that teachers, who are essential frontline workers too, become a priority for vaccination, especially those above 50 years of age.

Govt plans to recruit 20K teachers 
The government is planning to recruit 20,000 teachers in the next two years, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday. At an interaction with office-bearers of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association, Primary Schools Teachers Association and High School Teachers Association, the minister said that steps have already been taken to recruit 2,500 Trained Graduate Teachers.  He told officials, “Take necessary steps to address the grievances of employees and dispose the files rules pending for a long time in the department.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp